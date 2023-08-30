Donald Trump’s Family Isn’t ‘Worried’ About Him Going to Jail: “Do Not Plan to Be Involved”

Following Donald Trump's fourth indictment and amid rising legal complications, the former president's family remains unfazed about the idea of his doing any jail time. According to a source, Trump's closest family members are not too concerned. "Everyone knows he’s not going to jail. No one is worried," the source says.

This apparently includes Ivanka Trump, who has remained fairly vocal during the issue – but isn't hiding. "She's all over the place down here, always out and about," the source tells PEOPLE of Ivanka, 41, and her husband Jared Kushner's life in Miami.

"They're definitely not hiding. They live right on the beach," the source adds of the couple's luxurious high-rise apartment complex while working on a neighboring $24 million waterfront property. "They seem like they don't have a care in the world," the source added.

Living close by in Palm Beach, Ivanka's 29-year-old sister Tiffany recently married her husband Michael Boulos. The two sisters have become closer in recent years, primarily as a result of the shared experiences from their father's tenure in the White House. "They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America," the source says. "Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks."

The daughters are opting to unwind in South Florida these days rather than participate in the political debate. "They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami," the source adds.

Ivanka, who released a statement the same evening her father unveiled his most recent campaign, has officially said that she would not be supporting her father's 2024 campaign. "I love my father very much," Ivanka said in her statement. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." She went on to add, "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

Although she has generally stayed out of the spotlight since leaving the White House in 2021, she hasn't been completely silent. Ivanka spoke out following her father's first charge in March after prosecutors said he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels while he was in the presidential campaign in 2016. Ivanka wrote a short message on her Instagram Story, "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

