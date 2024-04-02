Donald Trump's Easter Morning Social Media Rampage, 43 Posts and Still Going Strong

Amid Easter morning, former president Donald Trump was extremely occupied with a frenzied social media spree, unleashing a barrage of posts and reposts onto his Truth Social account. Before the clock struck 12 noon ET, the former president inundated his account with a staggering 43 additional "Truths" and "Re-Truths." These reposts predominantly sourced from Conservative media outlets, including the likes of the Washington Times, Newsmax, Breitbart and others.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The shared stories encompassed a wide range of topics, from the White House's purported ban on religious-themed Easter egg designs to controversies surrounding Transgender Day of Visibility coinciding with Easter. One notable repost included a story criticizing Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, which Trump himself had named and lambasted on Truth Social earlier in the week. Furthermore, Trump didn't shy away from reposting articles debunking claims made against him, such as Mary K. Jacob's piece from the New York Post, which disputed allegations regarding Jon Stewart's property valuation.

Even the New York Post article "Jon Stewart found to have overvalued his NYC home by 829% after labeling Trump’s civil case ‘not victimless'" by Mary K. Jacob was reposted. Sarah Rumpf of Mediaite refuted the Post's "laughably wrong claim," which gained popularity due to an internet troll. "It is simply not accurate to say Stewart ‘overvalued’ his property ‘by a staggering 829%," Rumph stated. "What’s happening here is Pool, Jacob, and other critics attacking Stewart are conflating three different types of real estate values. Whether that’s being done through an innocent mistake or a deliberate effort to spread misinformation, we’ll leave it to the reader to decide."

Perhaps Judge Merchan has ordered him to appear in court tomorrow for his violations of the gag order. 👀 — Becky Poston 🇺🇦 🇺🇸🏳‍🌈💙 (@chiweenie82) March 31, 2024

Additionally, Trump released some fresh footage in which he criticized Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, requesting the revocation of the gag order that the latter had placed on him. Following his first order to pay nearly half a billion dollars, Trump said in the same article that he will, in fact, pay the reduced $175 million bail authorized by the New York appeals court. “We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash. This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million,” Trump stated. And then there were more reposts. Trump has not disclosed whether he intended to read one of his brand-new "American Bibles," spend Easter Sunday with his family, or attend church, as per Mediaite.

A few individuals responded promptly to Trump's continuous postings. Peter Henlein, a conservative Army veteran of the Iraq War, remarked, "Guy seems nervous." It was claimed by The Shallow State that the former president "is having a hypomanic episode." "Post after post after post. Short posts. Reposts. At least 50 of them so far today. His gut is a simmering stew of agitation, rage, and desperation. His malignant pathologies rule him, filling his head with fantasies of violence and revenge alongside visions of regaining his grandiosity. BUT TODAY, THERE'S MORE. He has a NEW fear now," the group wrote, as per Raw Story.