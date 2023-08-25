Donald Trump’s Presidential Campaign for 2024 Starts Selling Merchandise Featuring His Mug Shot

Donald Trump’s campaign team is reportedly using his ongoing indictment as a booming business opportunity. The former president recently got his picture taken but it wasn’t an ordinary one, it’s none other than an iconic ‘Mug Shot’. The team seems to be truly living the ‘any press is good press’ slogan. And have started selling a plethora of merchandise with the said picture, reported the New York Post.

The now-famous picture was taken at the Atlanta Prison facility - a site for the 2024 presidential campaign. Shortly after the photograph was captured, it was unveiled to the public. Trump did not look the least bit thrilled. His face had a registered expression of anger portrayed via a very profound frown. He sported his usual aesthetic of a navy blue suit and pants followed by a white shirt and a red tie; resemblance to the American flag.

Donald Trump is selling mugshot merch 😭 #TrumpMugshot pic.twitter.com/XPWsyQXjyl — 🏳️‍🌈 Reyes Armando Moronta (PARODY) (@not_onions) August 25, 2023

As far as merch goes, there are two varieties of t-shirts: long-sleeved and short-sleeved. Each sells for a reasonable price of $34. To enjoy a good old cup of Joe, the coffee mug is being capped for much less at $25. They didn’t just stop at something to store one’s daily dose of caffeine. Trump’s team is also selling an innovative ‘Beer Koozie’ for people who want a more comfortable drinking experience. These are but a few ways that his team has capitalized on his arrest. This antic may perhaps mint some pretty good money.

Donald Trump becomes the first President with a mug shot. I can’t even imagine how much Merch will be up tonight selling this public domain photo on shirts & actual mugs to both his haters and supporters pic.twitter.com/MPMXDuyprK — Andy Signore (@andysignore) August 25, 2023

The picture on each merchandise is accompanied by a well-thought-out yet captivating statement that the twice-impeached president often utters. And that's to, “NEVER SURRENDER!”- the caption from the official MAGA gear. Each alphabet is in all caps and deeply resonates with his exclamation and perspective of not giving up regardless of the situation.

However, the statement stands contradictory given that the 77-year-old recently surrendered on the same day his mug shot was captured, per CNN. But he was later released based on a $200,000 bond in which Trump agreed to adhere to certain strict regulations, per The Wall Street Journal. He’s supposed to limit the frequency of posting information regarding witnesses or co-defendants involved in his case, on social media platforms.

Donald Trump has been indicted for a fourth time, this time in Georgia along with 18 other people.



Let’s go to #DougFord for a reaction: pic.twitter.com/wEo3HnqjlV — Jen X (@jennyleeshee) August 15, 2023

A primary reason he surrendered to authorities who reigned at Fulton County Jail was because of his fourth indictment. The grand jury charged him with racketeering, conspiracy, false statements, and urging an official from the general public to violate their respective oath of office. This official was set to testify about a connection to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 elections.

The four-times indicted former president took to X formerly known as Twitter to update his followers about this whole ordeal in the link to his website. He described his experience at the ‘notorious’ prison facility on his website. He mentions that he was “arrested despite having committed no crime”. He then drew a conclusion based on this. “Today I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA”.

