This Is How Much Donald Trump’s Campaign Has Raised in Revenue Since the Atlanta Mug Shot

Donald Trump’s campaign team has generated quite a revenue following their leader's recent arrest. The former president had surrendered to authorities at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta with a connection to the Georgia Election Subversion case, per CNN. Shortly after being processed at the said facility, a mug shot of him was captured and released to the public by the respective sheriff's department. It got even more famous after the twice-impeached President’s campaign team decided to use this opportunity as a clever marketing strategy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Jeff Swensen

And so, they’ve begun to sell this renowned picture as merchandise. In addition, their sales to date have generated an estimated amount of $7.1 Million including Friday's $4.18 million which was the single-highest 24-hour period of his campaign to date, as per Politico.

CNN noted that the profit for his campaign seems to have sky-rocketed over time. A primary factor of its success is the events from the last three weeks - his fourth indictment and the arraignment at Washington related to the January 6th case. In addition, his “surrender and processing” has also greatly contributed to the overall generation of funds. As per an official from Trump’s campaign, they’ve made a total of $20 Million in the last three weeks alone! And it's reportedly more than half of what has been raised in just the first seven months of the 2024 election campaign.

NEW: Donald Trump supporters gather outside of Trump Tower in New York City to show their support for the former president after he was arrested in Fulton County.



The mugshot was the greatest thing to ever happen to Trump.



Why? In the 24 hour period after the mugshot’s release,… pic.twitter.com/Z7m0CC1CnB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 27, 2023

Trump’s team is hard at work as they’re using savvy means of selling merch featuring the famous snap. It’s presently being sold via an online website. Articles such as t-shirts, coffee mugs, posters, bumper stickers, and even beer koozies are being sold like hotcakes. As the inquisitor revealed earlier, they’re being sold for reasonable prices ranging from $12 to $34. Each product has the former president’s iconic tagline, “NEVER SURRENDER!” printed boldly on it.

Donald Trump is selling mugshot merch pic.twitter.com/VtbezDhIVU — Estrakt (@estrakt) August 26, 2023

Other attempts to generate capital have also been made in order to raise awareness. Donors online are being bombarded with emails and messages to support the cause, which seems to be clearly working. This new scheme of fundraising paints a clear picture of how Trump has managed to razzle-dazzle his supporters into pouring both monetary funds and overwhelming support for him.

Donald Trump took his mugshot, self reported his figure as 6’3”, 215 and returned to twitter last night @kfcbarstool @kfcradio pic.twitter.com/m1vkFbh9Kz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 25, 2023

But it’s not just the former President’s team who are using his ‘frowning picture’ as a means to make some quick bucks. Other organizations that are private and completely non-political have proven to be equally motivated to sell their own versions of the merch. One such example is ‘Barstool Sports’. This well-established website is a hub for all things trendy in the pop culture and sports realm. They too have been selling casual T-shirts in all sizes featuring Trump’s mugshot on their own website, each selling for a great price of $32 per piece.

