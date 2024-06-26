Donald Trump's Bizarre Rant on Sharks Leaves Joe Scarborough Baffled: "Donald, It's Crazy"

Former president Donald Trump's bizarre hatred for sharks had political commentator, Joe Scarborough, ridiculing the Republican frontrunner. In a recent episode of MSNBC's Morning Joe, host Scarborough mocked him by saying, "Everything you said there was crazy," as reported by Raw Story. The remark came in light of Trump bringing up his widely trolled rant about electric boats and shark attacks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Scarborough stated, "Donald, it's crazy...I have seen little lifeboats over the last week with electric engines on them. They are not too heavy...They may be too expensive right now, but they are not too heavy, and shocking – nobody has asked the question because it's just not that smart of a question." According to HuffPost, during a rally in Las Vegas, on Sunday, Trump said, "You heard my story with the shark. I got killed on that. They thought I was rambling. I'm not rambling...You know, I have an, I had an uncle who was a great professor at MIT for many years, long, I think the longest tenure ever. Very smart, had three different degrees and you know, so I have an aptitude for things. You know, there is such a thing as an aptitude."

"I said, ‘Well, what would happen if this boat is so heavy and started to sink and you’re on the top of the boat? Do you get electrocuted or not? In other words, the boat is going down and you’re on the top, will the electric currents flow through the water and wipe you out, and let’s say there's a shark about 10 yards over there? Would I have to immediately abandon or could I ride the electric down?’ And he said, ‘Sir, nobody’s ever asked us that question. But sir, I don't know,'" Trump said at the event.

Trump: It must be because of my relationship with M.I.T., very smart, I say, what would happen if the boat sank, and you have this tremendously powerful battery, and the battery is now underwater…. Do I get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark? pic.twitter.com/zAUkDoOBD3 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2024

Explaining further he reiterated why he would rather stay on the electric boat than jump with the sharks. "I said I want to know because I guarantee one thing. I don't care what happens, I'm staying with the electric. I'm not getting over with the shark. So I tell that story, it's just fun. But the fake news, they go, he told this crazy story with electric – it's actually not crazy. It's sort of a smart story, right?"

So so smart! No one has ever seen someone as smart as Trump. A nuclear physicist came up to Trump, tears in eyes, and said, “Mr. President, I’m a nuclear physicist, and no matter how hard I try, I could never be as smart as you!” 😢😢😢 — ScooterMan (@madmax0518) June 10, 2024

The bizarre statement left many puzzled as to what his supporters were supposed to take away from the story. Several took to social media to mock the former president. An X user quipped, "So, so smart! No one has ever seen someone as smart as Trump. A nuclear physicist came up to Trump, tears in their eyes, and said, 'Mr. President, I’m a nuclear physicist, and no matter how hard I try, I could never be as smart as you!'"