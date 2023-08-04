Donald Trump's Attempt to Sue CNN for $475 Million Defamation Fails in Court

A recent legal battle between former US President Donald Trump and CNN has concluded with a federal judge dismissing a $475 million defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed in a US District Court in Florida in October, stemmed from Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen and his displeasure with the cable television news network's description of it as the "Big Lie."

As mentioned by NDTV, the presiding judge, in this case, was none other than US District Court Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump and is also a frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite his connection to the former president, Judge Singhal made a decision based on the merits of the case and ruled in favor of CNN.

Also Read: Columnist Warns Everyone That Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Threats Must Be Taken Seriously

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Olivier Douliery - Pool

In his ruling, Judge Singhal acknowledged that CNN's statements did meet the publication requirement for defamation under Florida law. However, he found that the key question in this case was whether the statements were false statements of fact or opinions. According to the judge, the statements made by CNN were categorized as opinions rather than factually false statements. As a result, they were not actionable under defamation laws.

Trump's defamation complaint centered on his belief that CNN's use of the phrase "Big Lie" was a deliberate attempt to associate him with Adolf Hitler, one of history's most repugnant figures.

However, the judge's ruling hinged on the distinction between opinion and factual claims, and in this case, the judge deemed CNN's statements to be opinion-based rather than factual assertions.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump had a notoriously caustic relationship with several major news outlets, including CNN and The New York Times. He often referred to them as "fake news" and expressed his frustration with them on social media.

Also Read: Donald Trump Says He’s Ready To Testify: ‘We’ll Have Fun On The Stand’

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Aside from this defamation lawsuit, Donald Trump continues to assert, despite evidence to the contrary, that he won the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden. His refusal to accept the election results led to his second impeachment, making him the only US president to be impeached twice.

Also Read: Trump Loses It Once More Due to an Impending Indictment, Calls Democrats “Slimeballs” in Recent Post

In addition to his legal battles with CNN and ongoing claims about election fraud, Trump is facing other legal troubles. He is set to go on trial in Florida on charges related to mishandling top-secret government documents. Moreover, he is contending with dozens of felony charges concerning hush money payments made to a porn star in New York. Furthermore, Trump is bracing for potential indictment in both state and federal investigations into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The dismissal of the defamation lawsuit against CNN is undoubtedly a significant development for both Donald Trump and the media industry. While it is not uncommon for public figures to criticize media outlets, using defamation lawsuits as a means to address disagreements can be a complex and challenging process.

Moving forward, this ruling may influence how public figures interact with the media and how news organizations report on controversial political issues. It may also prompt a deeper discussion about the boundaries between free speech and defamation, and how courts should interpret and apply defamation laws.

References:

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/30/business/media/trump-cnn-lawsuit.html

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/judge-throws-out-donald-trumps-475-million-defamation-lawsuit-against-cnn-4251872

More from Inquisitr

Former President Donald Trump Indicted on Four Felony Counts in a Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Results

Pro-Donald Trump Leadership PAC Demands $60M Refund From Super PAC Amid Mounting Legal Fees