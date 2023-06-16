Donald Trump Vanishes From 'Fan-Favourite' Cafe After Promising To Pay For Everyone's Food

In an unexpected turn of events, former US President Donald Trump made a spontaneous appearance at the popular Cuban eatery Versailles in Miami. Locals were taken aback by his presence on June 13, and reports per Miami New Times suggest that Trump even proclaimed twice that he would cover the bill for the entire restaurant. Much to the disappointment of diners, Trump decided to leave without paying, opting for a dine-and-dash move.

According to the news outlet, the former US President spent about 10 minutes at the restaurant, during which he greeted the enthusiastic supporters who wished him a happy birthday as he celebrates his birthday on June 14. However, before anyone could place an order, he left without paying a single cent of the bill. Witnesses were surprised by Trump's sudden departure. He didn't even take any food to go from the Little Havana hotspot before vanishing into thin air.

Given that it was his 77th birthday, people and fans thought of cutting him some slack. Nevertheless, it was an unforseen and probably one of the hilarious incidents surrounding Mr. Trump lately. For those who expected Trump to follow through on his promise, it was undoubtedly an experience they'll never forget in their lifetime. For the diners at Versailles, it was not the memorable piece of anecdote they had hoped for that night.

Prior to his restaurant visit, Trump had faced legal troubles over the alleged removal of highly sensitive security documents from the White House per The Guardian. He eventually returned 15 boxes of records to the US National Archives and Records Administration in January 2022 that could not stay untouched with controversies and accusations. The businessman now faces 37 criminal counts related to alleged violations of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to investigators as per the news outlet.

The billionaire, however knew how to cheer himself up as The New York Times reports that Trump had a McDonald's Happy Meal during his private plane trip to New Jersey on Wednesday evening, June 14. Witnesses claim that he grumbled about his birthday while at Versailles before abruptly leaving and when approached for comment, Donald Trump did not respond.

The incident at the restaurant may have left several diners dejected, but perhaps that's how the former US President gets embroiled in controversies. Little scams that go about spiraling the billionaire's image and credibility.

