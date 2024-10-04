Donald Trump Warns Every U.S. Town Will Become a 'Third-World Hellhole' If Kamala Harris Wins

Former President Donald Trump stepped up his tough talk on immigration, painting a dark picture of America’s future if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the upcoming election, during a rally in Wisconsin. Trump didn’t hold back and said Harris would turn every U.S. town into a 'third-world hellhole.' His comments came just a day after Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump addressed the crowd and said, "You gotta get these people back where they came from."

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Sep 28, 2024, 4:42 PM ET )



If Kamala is reelected, your town and every town like it across Wisconsin and across the heartland will be transformed into a third-world hellhole… pic.twitter.com/214Mfp0UZM — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) September 28, 2024

"You have no choice. You're going to lose your culture, you're going to lose your country, you're going to have crime the likes of which nobody has ever seen before," he added. The former president then singled out Whitewater as an example. He described it as a 'small, very beautiful town' that has been 'flooded' by migrants. Trump warned, "If Kamala is reelected, your town, and every town just like it, all across Wisconsin and all across our country — the heartland, the coast, it doesn't matter — will be transformed into a third-world hellhole."

Trump's language grew even harsher as he continued to call Harris 'mentally disabled' and accused the Biden administration of betraying the nation. The GOP frontrunner claimed the U.S. would be overrun by violent criminals and 'terrorists' without major changes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Following this, the Trump campaign doubled down on the same claims. Campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "Kamala has allowed more than 20 million criminals into the country because everyone who illegally crosses the border and breaks our nation's laws is, by definition, a criminal. Kamala wants to give mass amnesty to rapists, murderers, and other violent illegal monsters. President Trump will begin the largest mass deportation in history on day one," as per Politico.

Vice President Harris: Trump did nothing to fix our broken immigration system as president. He did not solve the shortage of border agents or address our outdated asylum system. What did he do instead? He separated families, ripped toddlers out of their mothers’ arms, and put… pic.twitter.com/d4qiDls8xt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 28, 2024

Trump's words drew criticism from many quarters, with the Harris campaign calling his rhetoric 'dark' and lacking in a positive vision for America. Others pointed out that research doesn't support Trump's claims about immigration crime rates. A 2023 study by researchers from top universities found that immigrants are not more likely to be imprisoned than U.S.-born citizens. This trend has been true since 1880 and even with the rise in immigration in recent years, crime rates have mostly dropped.

Trump, who tanked the Lankford immigration bill: “All of the worst of the people, she’s taking them in. And then I have to sit there and listen to her bullshit last night. And who puts it on? Fox News. And they shouldn’t be allowed to put it on.” pic.twitter.com/K9bmWMuQmG — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) September 28, 2024

Still, Trump's focus on immigration isn't new. Many of his critics say it has been a core part of his political identity since he first ran for president. It almost seems as if the Republican leader thinks it's a big win with voters since Harris recently got tougher on border policy.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”



- Donald Trump on immigration during the presidential debate pic.twitter.com/0A6UEeAwtd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 11, 2024

Nonetheless, the former president's rhetoric has only grown more extreme over time. He's promoted conspiracy theories about immigrants and used increasingly charged language to describe them. “In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in (immigrants), they are eating the cats… They are eating the pets of people living there,” Trump said during the presidential debate with Harris. He added, "They can't even speak English. They don't even know what country they're in, practically. And these people are trying to get them to vote, and that's why they're allowing them into our country," as per NPR.