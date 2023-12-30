In a political tug-of-war, California's Democratic Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, has certified former President Donald Trump for the state's presidential primary ballot. This decision comes despite urging from prominent Democrats, including Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, to disqualify Trump due to his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

California’s Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, a Democrat, allows Trump to be on the March 5 presidential primary ballot, despite calls from officials to disqualify him because of the Jan. 6 insurrection. — bennydiego (@bennydiego) December 29, 2023

Weber's move aligns with her response to an open letter from Kounalakis, wherein she acknowledged the Colorado Supreme Court ruling that rendered Trump ineligible to stand for elections in the state but emphasized the gravity of removing a candidate under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, as per CBS News. According to Weber, such actions are not to be taken lightly and require careful consideration beyond the simplicity of age requirements for the presidency.

The California Secretary of State has decided not to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot...despite requests to do so, under the US Constitution's 14th Amendment ban on insurrectionists holding office. — Buzz Burbank (@MichaelJElston) December 29, 2023

Efforts to exclude Trump from the California ballot have been multifaceted. State Assembly Democrats requested intervention from Attorney General Rob Bonta, and a lawsuit was initiated, although it was eventually voluntarily dismissed. Even Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, cautioned against focusing on Trump's removal, stating, "Everything else is a political distraction," according to HuffPost.

The controversy stems from the Colorado Supreme Court's December 19 decision, which disqualified Trump based on the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause. This prompted a nationwide push to challenge Trump's candidacy. Notably, Maine's Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, echoed Colorado's actions, asserting that Trump violated the Constitution's insurrectionist ban.

Amid calls for Trump's removal, Weber has found herself resisting internal Democratic pressure. She contends that, despite her personal disdain for Trump's actions, adherence to the rule of law takes precedence. Weber stated, "I must be better than Trump," emphasizing the need to maintain democratic principles, as per LA Times.

Democrats aren’t this stupidity lawless are they? California’s Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis has urged the Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, to consider legal avenues for excluding former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential (cont’d) — alaphiah (@alaphiah) December 20, 2023

Weber's office has worked extensively with the California Attorney General and legal representatives for cities and counties to explore potential legal grounds for Trump's removal. However, she asserted that the California Constitution lacks clear authority for such actions, leaving the decision to the courts. While Trump's critics have initiated legal actions, none have succeeded in the state, and Weber remains vigilant for potential U.S. Supreme Court involvement. Governor Newsom, echoing Weber's stance, emphasized defeating candidates at the polls rather than through legal maneuvers.

In a strategic move, Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis' letter to Weber has been viewed by some as an attempt to gain political traction in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Nonetheless, political analysts suggest that overt interventions may be perceived as tone-deaf, advocating for legal adjudication rather than direct political interference. Weber underscored the importance of upholding public trust in the electoral process and setting a precedent that aligns with constitutional interpretation. She cautioned against a loose interpretation that could leave the state and nation vulnerable to subjective opinions.

So, California just did the political Macarena, keeping Trump on the 2024 ballot despite Lt. Gov. Kounalakis wanting to illegally Jedi mind-trick him out, thanks to the Colorado Supreme Court. Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber's like, "Removing a candidate ain't a walk in the… pic.twitter.com/Cmn3GAPqHC — mike durrett (@mikedurrett7) December 29, 2023

As the legal battle unfolds, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to review decisions from various states on Trump's eligibility for the 2024 ballot. Constitutional law experts, like Erwin Chemerinsky, stressed the urgency of a quick resolution given the looming November election. Across the nation, lawsuits targeting Trump's candidacy have produced mixed results.

