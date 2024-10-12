Donald Trump Takes Another Swipe at Barack Obama, This Time Over His Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump recently voiced his agitation over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize, despite his accomplishments which he believes warrant one. Speaking at a campaign stop in Detroit, the former president vented his grievances, particularly regarding Barack Obama’s 2009 Nobel Peace Prize win. Trump noted that while Obama received the prestigious award shortly after being elected, he has been overlooked, even after brokering the historic Abraham Accords during his presidency. He said, “If I were named Obama I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

As per HuffPost, Obama was awarded the same for what the Nobel Committee described as his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." Trump scoffed at this reasoning and claimed, “He got the Nobel Prize. He didn’t even know what the hell he got it for. Remember, he got elected. Well so did I. He got elected and they announced he was getting the Nobel Prize...He got the Nobel Prize for doing nothing, for getting elected, but I got elected too.”

As per BBC, the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Obama has been a point of contention since it was announced in 2009. Many even within Obama’s own circle of supporters expressed surprise at the decision. Geir Lundestad, the former Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, has since admitted that the award did not have the desired effect. In his memoir, Secretary of Peace, Lundestad revealed that the committee hoped the prize would bolster Obama’s efforts on the global stage. Lundestad noted, "No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama…Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake…In that sense, the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for."

The decision sparked widespread criticism, particularly in the U.S., where many believed Obama had not yet achieved enough to merit the award. Reportedly, even Obama was reportedly taken aback by the recognition, with his team considering whether or not he should attend the award ceremony. Trump’s comments highlight a longstanding rivalry between himself and his predecessor, particularly regarding their respective legacies. Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize multiple times, primarily by a Norwegian far-Right politician, but has never won.

This frustration was evident as he concluded his remarks in Detroit, saying, “Unprecedented. Nobody thought it was possible. I’m not saying ‘want’ or not, I’m not saying—I’m just saying, if it was anybody else, Liberal, Democrat, they would’ve had it before the damn thing was even signed.” He reiterated that he is not bothered but just feels there’s a lot of injustice in society. He concluded, “I’m not politicking for it. I’m just saying that there’s a lot of unfairness in this world.”