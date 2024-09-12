Donald Trump Sparks Outrage as He Flashes a Smile at 9/11 Memorial Event: "This Man is Wicked Evil”

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to controversy, but his behavior on the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks has left many in stock. The somber event, held at Ground Zero in New York City, is traditionally a time of reflection and unity, a moment to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the 2001 terror attacks. Yet, Trump’s demeanor, marked by smiles, winks, and hand gestures, seemed out of step with the gravity of the occasion, igniting outrage among attendees and onlookers alike.

C-Span mic catches Trump getting yelled at by an attendee at the 9/11 Memorial



"Where were you for 20 years I've been here? Where were you?" pic.twitter.com/iYkWnPzHxM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 11, 2024

As per RawStory, footage shared by C-SPAN communications director Howard Mortman showed Trump flashing smiles at the crowd as the names of victims were being read. What should have been a solemn commemoration quickly became overshadowed by Trump’s uncharacteristically light-hearted behavior. One onlooker, clearly disappointed, shouted, "Where were you for 20 years I've been here? Where were you?" A pointed reference to Trump’s absence from past ceremonies, notably in 2021 when he declined to attend despite the presence of three other former U.S. presidents.

Donald Trump is at the 9/11 Memorial Service giving thumbs up & doing photo ops with his piece of shit VP pick @JDVance who is all smiles. This sickens me. pic.twitter.com/ODuHxUcxC9 — SemperV89 (@mobv6632) September 11, 2024

Many criticized Trump’s actions as disrespectful. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, a Democrat, took to social media to express his agitation. He wrote, "I’ve been coming to the 9/11 memorial for years. It has always been totally solemn and apolitical, but this year Trump is here and there are people in the crowd screaming MAGA talking points." Whereas, Mike Sington, an ex-NBC Universal executive, shared similar sentiments on X, emphasizing how out of place Trump appeared during moments of silence, while other dignitaries, including Vice President Kamala Harris, bowed their heads in quiet reflection. He wrote, "A moment of silence in honor of those lost on 9/11. Look at Trump."

The most striking aspect of Trump’s behavior was how it seemed to contrast with the seriousness of the event. According to Michael C. Bender of The New York Times, Trump seemed cheerful during serious moments. He wrote, "As names of victims were read aloud. Trump, who had been mostly stone-faced in the presence of Biden and Harris, flashed smiles at the crowd and alternated between a thumbs-up and a pointed index finger before he gathered his entourage and headed for the exit."

Intriguingly, During the memorial, Trump was also seen shaking hands with Vice President Kamala Harris, as reported by CNN. Observers from across the political spectrum were quick to echo their discomfort after Trump’s smiling act. Pollster Geoff Garin bluntly remarked, "What’s wrong with Trump?" Moreover, Podcaster and comedian Dana Goldberg was equally baffled, stating, "This isn’t Trump after a debate or one of his rallies, it’s him at the 9/11 memorial winking at female photographers. He’s weird and gross." Another frustrated X user wrote, “Trump smiles and winks at the crowd at 9/11 memorial event like it's a celebration. This man is wicked evil.” In agreement, someone else wrote, "I noticed during every single moment of silence/bells being sounded that Trump had the smug face and looked around while everyone else was heading down to honor the fallen."