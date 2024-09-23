Donald Trump Slams Oprah Winfrey’s Support for Rival Kamala Harris: "This Isn't a Person That..."

Former President Donald Trump slammed media mogul, Oprah Winfrey, in a late-night social media rant after her recent support for Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming elections. The attack came after Winfrey hosted a live-streamed interview with Harris on September 19, titled United for America. It featured celebrity guests and served as a virtual rally for the Democratic nominee. Trump didn't hold back in his criticism. He wrote on Truth Social, "When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total incompetence, America, I couldn't help but think this isn't the real Oprah."

A long time ago, Oprah Winfrey asked me to do her last Network Television Show. The final week of her show was a big deal, and it was my honor, with my family, to do it. When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 22, 2024

He went on to claim, "This isn't a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the world, pouring into our country." The former president's outburst included a reference to his past appearance on Winfrey's show. "A long time ago, Oprah Winfrey asked me to do her last Network Television Show. The final week of her show was a big deal, and it was my honor, with my family, to do it," Trump stated. Fact-checkers were quick to point out an inaccuracy. The Trump family episode actually aired in February 2011; it was almost three months before the series finale in May.

Donald Trump has lashed out at Oprah Winfrey after the talk show host live-streamed an interview with Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/zT4jNKaMQW — The Project (@theprojecttv) September 23, 2024

Winfrey expressed optimism about the current political climate during the livestream. "There's a real feeling of optimism and hope making a comeback…for this new day that is no longer on the horizon but is here," she said, as per The Guardian. The event had 400 in-person attendees and 200,000 live viewers. It also produced a viral moment when Harris joked about gun ownership. She said, "If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot." She added, "Sorry. Probably shouldn't have said that. But my staff will deal with that later."

Trump seized on this interview to attack both Winfrey and Harris. He claimed, "Kamala looked really foolish, couldn't answer the simplest of questions on inflation, the cost of goods, or our very porous and dangerous border. No leader there, and Oprah just wanted to crawl under a table!" The former president didn't stop there. He went on to declare, "Comrade Kamala Harris is mentally unfit to be president. She knows it, and so does everyone else!"

It is so good to be with @Oprah for a town hall to speak directly with Americans about the issues on their minds in this election.



Our campaign is about who we are as Americans—and making clear that we stand for freedom, independence, and dignity. pic.twitter.com/5k8h5Ra7Uk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 20, 2024

This isn't the first time Trump has targeted high-profile celebrities during his campaign. Only a few days ago, Trump attacked George Clooney on Truth Social, deeming him 'a fake movie actor,' who he opined 'should get out of politics.' Trump also lashed out at pop star, Taylor Swift, after she endorsed Harris following the September 10 presidential debate. He bluntly stated, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin

Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to personally attack those who oppose him. Meanwhile, Winfrey wrote on Facebook, "I hope you left informed and inspired to do something. Remind the people in your life of the privilege and power of their vote because united we win," as per Newsweek.