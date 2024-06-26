Donald Trump Slammed After Pledging to Take Drug Test If Joe Biden Does: "Everything's Rigged"

Donald Trump continued his bogus claims that Joe Biden, his November presidential opponent, would be 'all jacked up' on illegal narcotics when they meet in Atlanta. On Monday, he challenged Biden to take a drug test before this week's debate. The post was published the day after Republican Texas Representative Ronny Jackson asked Fox News to conduct a drug test on Biden for PEDs before and after Thursday's debate.

DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!



Donald Trump Truth Social 03:42 PM EST 06/23/24 pic.twitter.com/QfyVyWtyEF — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2024

As reported by OK Magazine, Trump went on to post on his Truth Social account, "DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!" However, Trump detractors mocked the infamous former president with a couple of funny comments. One Internet user wrote, "The Drug Test was RIGGED!!! (Trump, after testing positive)" Another one exclaimed, "Yeah right. Just wait till he performs awful at the debate. He's going to claim I would have said a lot of things they wouldn't let me say. Obviously, it was rigged."

Like you would release your tax returns ?

Like you would testify in court ?

Like you were innocent ?



If you tell a lie once, you won't be believed. — Zongo the Zischer (@ZZischer) June 25, 2024

One more critic called the whole idea 'controversial' and pointed out, "I hate to say this because it's probably controversial, but I will say it anyways. I think that if you did a drug test with Joe Biden they would likely clear Joe Biden and say you were using drugs. None of the social media or mainstream media can be trusted. I don't even know if the government officials can be trusted anymore." Another one joked about the former president using 'crooked' for almost every situation and wrote, "Won't matter If he took a test you'd say the lab was crooked. Everything is rigged. You agreed to the CNN debate but send your lackeys out to bash them today. The only word you know is crooked. Everyone/everything is crooked but you. Really?"

Oh right 😩 Like you and your family & all attendees for the 2020 debate were REQUIRED to test for COVID BUT……..and the later you announced you & Melania had COVID. Informed voters would never trust results of your drug tests- especially if Ronny Johnson-Jackson would conduct… — InquisitiveScout (@scout8712) June 25, 2024

Additionally, Trump has challenged the president to a debate for months, but in recent weeks he has become increasingly nervous about the matchup and he and his surrogates have toned down previous claims of a dominant performance. At a recent rally in Philadelphia, Trump told the crowd, "Right now, crooked Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘study’. He’s sleeping now because they want to get him good and strong. So a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the ass."

As reported by USA Today, during the rally Trump's true objective was to dampen expectations, particularly if he makes another gaffe when he faces Biden. He did this by criticizing CNN, the debate's structure, and the moderators. He said, "They gave me something that couldn't be accepted. They gave me an offer I couldn't accept and I said I'll do it." The fact that the discussion would take place in a closed studio without any spectators is upsetting to Trump. He compared it to 'like death.' He went on to say that Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, the moderating hosts on CNN, 'really hate Trump.