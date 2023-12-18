Former President Donald Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform to express concerns about the ongoing legal proceedings against him while also implying that the 2024 election is already on its way to being 'another rigged election.' The controversial figure, who previously delivered a speech in New Hampshire, sparked outrage by making divisive remarks about how immigrants are 'poisoning' the country. In typical Trump fashion, he used his Truth Social platform to air his grievances, framing the legal proceedings against him as an additional burden on his quest for a successful presidential campaign, reported by Raw Story.

Trump wrote, "Look, it is what it is, but isn't it unfair that I can be running such a great and successful campaign for President, leading in every poll against a corrupt and incompetent President, working so hard in a historic fight to save our Nation, and I have to go through the additional burden of, at the same time, fighting my political opponent's many DOJ, AG, and DA inspired non-meritorious lawsuits against me."

Donald Trump:



Migrants are poisoning the blood of our country:



They’re poisoning the blood of country. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world not just in South America… but all over the world they’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia….… pic.twitter.com/oeIcIIXosF — Nawab Naeem Sial (@NawabNaeem8058) December 16, 2023

Trump went on to imply that the current President was involved in the process of bogging him down with a multitude of legal cases. He added, "Joe Biden, and the thugs that surround him, should never be allowed to get away with this evil act of ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Even today's Wall Street Journal Editorial stated that 'As we warned Mr Smith (Deranged Jack)and AG Merrick Garland, indicting Mr Trump would thrust them into the middle of an election campaign. This (the lawsuits) would have unintentional and perhaps damaging consequences. The wiser decision would have been…to let the voters decide.' THIS IS ALREADY ON ITS WAY TO BEING ANOTHER RIGGED ELECTION!"

DONALD TRUMP - On day one I’m going to invoke the Insurrection Act so that I can use the U.S. military against my domestic enemies.



Also DONALD TRUMP - Joe Biden is a threat to democracy because Putin, the dictator, said so. pic.twitter.com/tdiClPT6jf — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 18, 2023

This post comes amid a series of posts on Trump's social network such as where he wrote, "OUR ADVERSARIES ARE USING THE CROOKED JOE BIDEN INDICTMENTS OF HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT (ME!) AGAINST US BY STRONGLY PROCLAIMING THAT THE UNITED STATES IS A CORRUPT & FAILING DEMOCRACY!" and "ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS POISONING THE BLOOD OF OUR NATION. THEY'RE COMING FROM PRISONS, FROM MENTAL INSTITUTIONS – FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD. WITHOUT BORDERS & FAIR ELECTIONS, YOU DON'T HAVE A COUNTRY."

Donald Trump is essentially quoting Hitler word for word now.

He’s not a terribly smart man, but he’s not doing it accidentally.

So anyone who tells you not to draw the comparison either isn’t paying attention or they’re lying. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 17, 2023

Trump's allegations against the current administration and the legal system have not gone unnoticed. The Wall Street Journal editorial, cited by Trump, accused Special Counsel Jack Smith of attempting to politicize the trial schedule by involving the Supreme Court.

Why didn’t the Deranged Jack Smith “Team” file their lawsuit 3 years ago? Because they wanted to file it right in the middle of my campaign, that’s why. Now, all of a sudden, they want to RUSH. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!



Donald Trump Truth Social 07:27 AM EST 12/15/23



Support By… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 15, 2023

Many see Trump's repeated use of divisive language, such as accusing immigrants of 'poisoning' the country, as an attempt to divert attention away from his legal problems and maintain relevance in political discourse. The insistence on a rigged election narrative echoes his previous attempts to apparently undermine the democratic process, a strategy widely criticized for undermining trust in institutions and sowing discord among voters.

