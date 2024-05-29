Donald Trump Shares a Heckling Video of a Supporter Confronting Joe Scarborough, Receives Flak

Donald Trump recently shared a video on Truth Social showing a man shouting obscenities at MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in an airport. The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, has a longstanding feud with Scarborough due to his frequent criticism on "Morning Joe."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The heckler, who is presumptively a Trump supporter can be heard saying, "I can’t wait for Uncle Donnie to win. I can’t wait. He’ll get rid of all you f***ing liberals." While attending a phone call, Scarborough questions, "He’s your uncle?" The heckler continues as he hurls abuses saying, "You liberals are gone when he f***ing wins. You f***ing liberals are done. Uncle Donnie’s gonna take this election landslide, cuz. Landslide, you f***ing half a b***job. Landslide. Get the f**k out of here, you scumbag," as reported by HuffPost. Scarborough and Trump were reportedly friends until Scarborough increased his criticism of Trump during the 2016 campaign. The former president has baselessly insinuated that Scarborough might have been involved in the death of an intern in 2001 while he was a Republican congressman in Florida. Authorities determined that the woman died from a heart condition, which led her to collapse and hit her head on a desk.

User @GlazerMajor tweeted, "As we approach the election season and after (if Trump loses), I fully expect these interactions to escalate to assaults and worse." Expressing concern on the same lines, user @He17340570Kevin tweeted, "Agreed, I expect a significant portion of the hardcore MAGA cult to lose their minds, an individual who will make a scene like this can easily be triggered to violence! Anyone with any stature will need to hire a security detail!" User @VishBurra quipped, "Nothing vile about it snowflake." While @TheMainRyan85 chimed in saying, "Remember that time Kathy Griffin had a severed trump head and you all that it was comic gold?"

Joe spews insults and innuendos everyday on his show. But, when confronted in public, he crumbles. If you can’t walk the talk, don’t talk. This is a snowflake puff piece. — BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) May 27, 2024

Recently, following a rally in the Bronx aimed at highlighting his support among Black and Hispanic voters, the former invited two hip-hop artists to the stage. However, according to USA Today, these artists had been accused of being connected to a gang-related murder that was allegedly influenced by their music. Trump enthusiastically brought several notable guests onstage during the event, including Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., former New York City Council Member Ruben Diaz, Sr., and Brooklyn rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, is currently dealing with attempted murder charges filed by the Brooklyn district attorney as part of a major gang crackdown.

So it’s vile if a conservative swears at a liberal- but liberals openly threatening to kill or harm conservatives (and the many times they swear at them as well), or saying they should die, they hope they die, etc. that’s not vile?



Make it make sense. — Bluntly Honest (@BluntlyHonest33) May 27, 2024

Prosecutors have linked the rappers' gang to approximately two dozen violent incidents, including a Brooklyn sidewalk shooting that injured two bystanders. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are among a group of Trump-supporting rappers that also includes Chief Keef, Azealia Banks, and Kodak Black, whose four-year federal gun sentence was commuted by Trump, as reported by Rolling Stone.