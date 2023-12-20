Donald Trump Says Immigrants 'Could Bring in Diseases,' Days After Saying They're 'Poisoning The Blood'

Standing by his remarks, former President Donald Trump made yet another anti-immigrant speech, defending his comment about immigrants "poisoning the blood" of the country. He also reiterated the statement, additionally claiming that the immigrants "carry disease."

During a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa on December 19, Trump responded to criticism of the speech he gave in New Hampshire on December 16, per MediaITE. “It’s crazy what’s going on. They’re ruining our country. And it’s true. They’re destroying the blood of our country. That’s what they’re doing. They’re destroying our country,” Trump said in front of over a thousand fans from a stage surrounded by red MAGA hat-wearing supporters and many Christmas trees.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olsen

Over the weekend, Trump faced growing criticism for his anti-immigrant "blood" purity rhetoric. His words resembled Hitler's writings on the "purity" of Aryan blood, which justified Nazi Germany's systematic extermination of millions of Jews and other "undesirables" before and during World War II, as several politicians and experts on extremism have pointed out.

“They don’t like it when I said that, and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, ‘Oh, Hitler said that’ – in a much different way. Now they’re coming from all over the world. People all over the world,” Trump said, shrugging all the critique he's getting.

Adding on to the dehumanizing rhetoric, Trump claimed immigrants bring disease, unsubstantiated with any facts or arguments, per AP. “We have no idea. They could be healthy, they could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease that’s gonna catch on in our country. But they do bring in crime. But they have them coming from all over the world,” Trump said to a cheering crowd.

Since launching his campaign back in 2015, the former president has frequently employed divisive rhetoric against immigrants entering the country, claiming immigrants are "bringing drugs, they're bringing crime, they're rapists."

BREAKING: At a rally in Waterloo, Iowa, Donald Trump says he has never read Mein Kampf and once again claims that immigrants are “destroying the blood of our country.”



“They could be healthy. They could be very unhealthy. They could bring in disease.” pic.twitter.com/tICdU5IKjz — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) December 20, 2023

However, in his third campaign, Trump has adopted more authoritarian rhetoric, something that has critics more worried, slamming him for his Nazi-esque language. In the Iowa speech, Trump also claimed he's never read Mein Kampf, but Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, allegedly informed her lawyer in a 1990 Vanity Fair story that Trump had a bedside cabinet containing a volume of Hitler's speeches, My New Order. There has been a resurgence of that article lately.

After saying “they are destroying the blood of our country” Trump tells the voters of Iowa that he never read Mein Kampf pic.twitter.com/rzXpG9deCp — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2023

Even if he doesn't always say the right thing, Trump's supporters in the audience in Waterloo claimed that his border policies were important and successful. The 63-year-old Marylee Geist said, “I don’t know if he says the right words all of the time,” but it shouldn't be that “you don’t get to come here” just because “you’re not fortunate enough to be born in this country.”

“America is the land of opportunity, however, the influx — it needs to be kept to a certain level,” her husband John Geist said. “The amount of undocumented immigrants that come through and you don’t know what you’re getting, things aren’t regulated properly.”

