Donald Trump's Kids Will Not Be Part of Administration If He Wins Second Term, First Term Was 'Too Painful'

The doors of the White House will be closed to Donald Trump's children if he wins a second term. The former president said on Monday, June 19, 2023, that "my family has been through hell." During an interview on Fox News with host Bret Baier, Trump admitted his kids will not serve in his administration this time if he comes out victorious, reports NBC News.

"I said, that's enough for the family. It's too painful for the family," the 77-year-old former president told the host, confessing that his presidency took a toll on his family.

As noted by Daily Mail, Trump continued, "Eric, my son, is a fine boy. You know him very well. He's a fine young man. A good student, good at everything. Nobody has been through what my family has been through. We're doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don't think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him."

Trump also spoke about his daughter Ivanka Trump's contribution to his success. He said, "Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up." Ivanka shut her clothing brand in 2018 and took the role of White House adviser in her father's administration. In fact, both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, had senior roles during Trump's term in office from January 2017 to January 2021.

Ivanka Trump and her husband received harsh criticism from people, with many saying the couple was too inexperienced to play the roles they were chosen for. Consequently, for Trump's second term, Ivanka and Kushner were absent from all the presidential campaigns. And it was pre-decided.

The 41-year-old said last year that "she wants to distance herself from the world of politics." According to a statement she wrote in November 2022, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Ivanka added, "I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father. Going forward, I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people, and I will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."

After Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, Ivanka and Kushner settled in Florida with their three children. She has also maintained complete silence over her father's federal indictment. However, she issued a statement after the jury convicted him for allegedly paying an adult film star hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign. Ivanka stated, "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

Donald Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, has also been rarely visible during these campaigns. His eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. is a vocal ally of his father and hosts his own podcast. Trump's younger brother, Eric Trump, joined the former president at his first speech after the federal indictment in New Jersey.

