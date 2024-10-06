Donald Trump Says Heidi Klum 'Isn't a 10 Anymore' — Her Reaction Proves She Got the Last Laugh

Former President Donald Trump once rated Heidi Klum while speaking to The New York Times Maureen Dowd in 201. Trump discussed various facets of his life during the interview and it soon shifted to another offensive remark by him. In a statement about the German-American model, he said, "Sometimes I do go a little bit far," before saying, "Heidi Klum. Sadly, she's no longer a 10."

The supermodel ensured she gave a befitting response to it. Klum tweeted a spoof video on X (formerly known as Twitter) which was captioned with hashtags about the context. The video captioned, "#TrumpHasSpoken #sadly #9.99 #NoLongerA10 #IHadAGoodRun #donaldtrump #HeidiTrumpsTrump #BeautyIsInTheEyeOfTheBeheld" showed Klum posing while wearing a sign that read 10 on it. A man with a Trump mask appears and rips off the scorecard by giving her a new score of 9.9. The hilarious take on the comments passed by the businessman-turned-politician showed how sporty Klum was about it. However, she did not let the statement die out and ensured her response created a ripple effect on the internet. Although Klum never replied to it verbally.

@heidiklum If beauty is in the eye of the beholder he better get his eyes checked. — Ken Zemalis (@tri99kz) August 17, 2015

Users appreciated the spirit of the model as they tweeted their reactions to the post. @Lee37683 commented, "You never were a 10... You're more like 100. #HeidiTrumpsTrump" @PFMeder shared, "The Donald is right! You are not a 10! You have always been a 12 !" @Spitta1969 wrote, "Way to go Heidi! You´ll always be a 10. Trump is a minus 100." @peter5150 appreciated how Klum took a jibe at Trump through a hilarious video. He said, "That is extremely funny, that is how you deal with that buffoon... I like your response ..he does not know what a 10 is."

Others called out Trump, like @jkrosner0705 said, "Oh please. I watch AGT and I always say, 'I wish I looked like that.' Maybe Trump needs to look in the mirror." Sharing similar views @jasminemichigan quipped, "You should've told him he's right your a 20, and you don't play with boys with small minds or peckers."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Carley Margolis

This wasn't the first time the ex-POTUS landed himself in a controversy after saying the unimaginable about women. According to AP News, the real estate mogul has uttered more controversial things related to women. The politician who is also the Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections had once bragged about harrassing women. "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p—-. You can do anything," he said.

Melania Tump, mogul Donald Trump, and model Heidi Klum attend the launch of Trump International Hotel and Tower Dubai on June 23, 2008 at the Park Avenue Plaza in New York City pic.twitter.com/zBwO6CLaOp — A moment from the past (@Apastmoment) November 11, 2023

The statement left everyone in shock as Trump didn't express any remorse about it. The unreleased recording of the statement was made by Access Hollywood in 2005. It was published later by The Washington Post and NBC News when he first stood in the line to be the POTUS. The revelation led to huge controversy however it didn't bother the Republicans as he remained their face for the presidential race.