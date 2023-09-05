Donald Trump Vows to Lock Up These People if He Returns to White House: "Have No Choice"

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Donald Trump, the former President of the US, shockingly declared in a recent interview with right-wing broadcaster Glenn Beck that if he were to take office again, he would imprison his political opponents.

Beck revisited one of Trump's well-known campaign trail promises from 2016, when he regularly threatened to "lock up" his rival at the time, Hillary Clinton, in the interview, which was conducted on August 31, 2023, reports the Guardian. Beck questioned Trump on his misgivings for breaking this promise and whether he would use imprisonment as a last resort if given the chance. Beck said, “Do you regret not locking [Clinton] up? And if you’re President again, will you lock people up?”

Trump responded, “The answer is you have no choice, because they’re doing it to us.” Trump's opinion that he and his supporters have been unfairly singled out and persecuted by his political rivals is reflected in this statement. According to multiple publications, there are 91 criminal accusations total in four indictments against the former President. These accusations cover a wide range of allegations, such as retaining classified material and paying an adult film actress hush money. Trump adamantly rejects all accusations of misconduct and claims that he is a target of political persecution, as per the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump vows to lock up political enemies if he returns to White House https://t.co/uUPDog8GGZ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 30, 2023

According to reports from earlier this year from Politico, if found guilty on all counts, Trump could potentially serve hundreds of years in prison; however, legal experts underline that such severe sentences are not likely to be given. It's important to note that even if found guilty, Trump's ability to run for President or be elected would not be immediately suspended.

Trump used the interview as a chance to discuss Joe Biden. Trump said that the indictments against him were the work of Biden, implying that the sitting President was personally behind these legal efforts. This claim, however, is unfounded in reality.

Independent prosecutors who are not influenced by the White House brought the indictments against Trump. Jack Smith, a special counsel for the Justice Department, is in charge of two federal cases; Alvin Bragg, the district attorney for Manhattan, is in charge of the investigation into Trump's business records in New York; and Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, is in charge of an investigation into efforts to overturn Georgia's election results.

Trump also brought up the rape charges made against him by author E. Jean Carroll. Carroll stated that in the 1990s, Trump assaulted her sexually at a New York department store. A jury held Trump accountable for defamation and sexual assault in connection with these claims earlier this year. Trump has been found guilty of rape, according to the presiding judge, and a second trial in this case is scheduled for the following year. Trump's assertions that these legal efforts are a component of a bigger plot hatched by Democrats are still unsupported.

