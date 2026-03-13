Donald Trump Receives the Rare Order of Ikkos From Olympic Champion Kaillie Humphries

The US President, Donald Trump, is known for boasting some of the most iconic awards, including the newly created FIFA Peace Prize, the original 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and the “Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal” Award. He also has Maria Corina Machado’s 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

But recently, the President got the opportunity to add yet another award to his collection. As per People, during a White House Women’s History Month event on Thursday, which Trump was attending with First Lady Melania, he was given the Order of Ikkos by Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries.

The Order of Ikkos is a medal created in 2008, which is presented by Team USA medal-winning athletes to an individual, particularly a coach or a mentor, who has been instrumental in their success. However, Humphries presented that award to the President, while delivering an emotional speech.

“I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal to you Donald Trump,” Humphries opened with it. To which, Trump could be heard saying, “Wow. I knew I liked her,”. Meanwhile, the Olympic champion continued justifying her reason for presenting the award to the President, while thanking him.

Referring to herself as a “legal immigrant,” she explained, “every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who’s made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium, because Olympic medals are never achieved alone.”

Humphries continued, “So we only get one, but I want to recognize the support and impact you had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition,”

“Furthermore, because your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow as I look to become and expand my family again,” the Olympic bobsledder continued. “I believe this actually makes you the first president in history to ever be awarded an Order of Ikkos as well,”

While Kaillie Humphries and Donald Trump went on to click pictures together and gush about the moment, people attending the event recalled the President’s executive order from February 2025. According to the policy, recommendations were made to protect access to IVF and lower the out-of-pocket and insurance costs for the treatments.

Trump on the SAVE America Act: “And then I added two things. We call them ‘best of.’ You know what they are? ‘Best of Trump.’ No men in women’s sports. And no transgender mutilization surgery for our children.” pic.twitter.com/e4tlq3RKa6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

At the same time, Trump also signed the Executive Order 14201, known as the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”. It was aimed to restrict transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams, based on the strict “male” and “female” definitions. Thus, highlighting these two orders, Humphries expressed her gratitude towards Trump.