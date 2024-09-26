Donald Trump Rally Marred With Hateful Chant Against Legal Immigrants in America

Republican nominee Donald Trump's recent rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania took an unfortunate turn when chants of "send them back" broke out. The incident unfolded when the former President assured his supporters that he would deport some of the legal immigrants in the country if he won against his political nemesis, Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, in November.

Trump: Do you think Springfield will ever be the same? You have to get them the hell out. You have to get them out.



During his speech, Trump asked the frenzied crowd, "Do you think Springfield will ever be the same?" alluding to his unfounded claims about Haitian migrants eating the pets of the residents in Ohio. He added, "The fact is, and I will say it now, you have to get them the hell out...I am sorry. But get them out. Can’t have it. Can’t have it. They have destroyed it." He continued, "Send them back. It’s terrible, it’s terrible to say and it is a tough thing to do," as reported by the HuffPost.

Trump explained, "You know, you are gonna take in some murderers and things, and you will put them on the planes and the buses, and you are going to start doing it." The businessman-turned-politician had also made similar claims in previous campaigns for the POTUS race where he promised to build walls and legally deport the migrants. However, not much of it translated into reality and became a topic of mockery instead amongst his political opponents. Recently, he also sparked fury by posting about 'remigration.' In a Truth Social post, he asserted, "[We will] return Kamala’s illegal migrants to their home countries (also known as remigration). I will save our cities and towns in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and all across America," as per the HuffPost.

In light of the Indiana rally chants, netizens flocked to slam the GOP nominee. @LHaule opined on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He is like a badly treated 9-year-old who is miserable, feels like no one likes him, and does not know how to act better." Another user, @DenisonBarbs, noted, "Once Trump sends all the migrants out of the country the cost of, food, construction, hotels, restaurants, and thousands of other goods and services will skyrocket!" Reiterating the sentiment, user @onewokecitizen argued, "I would choose Haitian migrants as neighbors over a MAGA person any day of the year."

@manoj_dna wrote, "These are the most hateful people living in this country. MAGA cult." In a similar vein, X user @BrandrissMark called Trump out for suggesting an ethnic cleansing. They penned, "Trump is openly and explicitly calling for ethnic cleansing in an American town. This is disgusting and despicable at a historic level...[it is] a call to repeat the shameful atrocity of Black communities driven out by violence generations ago."