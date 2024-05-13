Donald Trump Praises Hannibal Lecter from 'Silence of the Lambs' as a 'Wonderful Man': 'Deranged'

At a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, 11 May, former President Donald Trump, in a bizarre move, praised the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter from the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs. Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, was an otherwise brilliant psychiatrist who actually murdered and ate his victims in secret. Addressing the crowd gathered, Trump asked if they had seen the iconic psychological horror. Subsequently, he stated, "The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He often at times would have a friend for dinner." (Trump seemed to revel in repeating one of Lecter's most chilling lines: "I'm about to have a friend for dinner.")

The strange comment came after Trump had been railing against immigration policies under President Joe Biden. He claimed, without evidence, that Biden was allowing 'people from insane asylums and mental institutions' to enter the United States, as per Forbes. Pivoting to the fictional Lecter apparently allowed Trump to continue pushing an us-vs-them narrative that portrayed immigrants as a possible threat to national security. After lauding the actions of the cannibalistic serial killer, Trump abruptly transitioned to condemning migrants. "But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations, the late great Hannibal Lecter. We have people who are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted."

trump recalls a scene from the Silence of the Lambs where the “late, great Hannibal Lector” invites a friend to dinner but he can’t recite one single Bible verse or the Pledge of Allegiance.

(Lector is a fictional character who’s neither late nor great.) pic.twitter.com/XYDXVMomSq — Mel the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) May 12, 2024

While Trump has frequently made controversial statements at rallies, praising Lecter's behavior is certainly one of his most eerie undertakings. It captured Trump's knack for making unsettling comments that blur the line between reality and fiction. The remarks drew quick backlash online, with many decrying Trump's statement as inappropriate and insensitive to victims of violent crime. "Imagine if Joe Biden said Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man? The media continues to normalize Donald Trump, who is insane," one critic tweeted.

Imagine if Joe Biden said Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man? The media continues to normalize Donald Trump, who is insane. pic.twitter.com/5d8nlCpDFf — Island Girl - 100% Pro-Choice, Vote Blue (@bluepolitics_) May 12, 2024

Others saw Trump's Lecter parallel as a concerning insight into his mindset and values. "I have to bring up something quite disturbing! At a rally in New Jersey TRUMP PRAISED HANNIBAL LECTOR! SPEAKING ABOUT HIM AS A REAL PERSON! HOW DERANGED CAN A MAN BE TALKING ABOUT A FICTIONAL CHARACTER AND PRAISING THAT CHARACTER AS A REAL PERSON? WHAT? HE IS DERANGED SERIOUSLY!" stated a user on X, formerly Twitter.

Although his remarks came as a shock, Trump's decision to praise the violent fictional character is unfortunately not his first time. Back in March earlier this year, Trump claimed that many of the immigrants entering the United States were 'rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums...' He asserted, "You know, insane asylums, that's Silence of the Lambs stuff. Hannibal Lecter, anybody knows Hannibal Lecter? We don’t want ‘em in this country," according to NBC News.