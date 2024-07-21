Donald Trump Once Said That He ‘Fell in Love’ With Kim Jong-Un: 'Wrote Me Beautiful Letters'

In an unexpected declaration, former President Donald Trump once gushed to an exuberant crowd that he and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, ‘fell in love.’ The bizarre confession came during a rally in West Virginia, where Trump detailed the evolution of their once-contentious relationship. Trump shared that Jong-un had written him ‘beautiful letters’ during negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear disarmament. He said, "I was really tough and so was he, and we went back and forth. And then we fell in love, OK? No, really, he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

As per the sources of Daily Mail, this wasn’t the first time Trump had praised Jong-un. While speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump once remarked, “The missiles and rockets are no longer flying in every direction, nuclear testing has stopped, and some military facilities are already being dismantled. I would like to thank Chairman Kim for his courage and for the steps he has taken, though much work remains to be done. The sanctions will stay in place until denuclearization occurs.”

The North Korean response painted a less harmonious picture despite Trump's optimistic portrayal. On the same day as Trump’s rally, North Korean Foreign Minister, Ri Yong Ho, addressed the United Nations and stated, "Without any trust in the U.S., there will be no confidence in our national security, and under such circumstances, there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first…the reason behind the recent deadlock is because the U.S. relies on coercive methods, which are lethal to trust-building." Ri called for the United States to follow through on promises made during the summit in Singapore.

As per the Independent, at the time, Trump acknowledged the potential criticism of his unorthodox approach and the media’s likely reaction to his comments. Mocking the backlash, he exclaimed, "The other day, on a good network, I heard one of the anchors say 'Why has President Trump given up so much?' I didn't give up anything...What did I give up? I gave up nothing."

The former president emphasized that his engagement with Jung-un had brought tangible results, including the cessation of rocket tests, the release of hostages, and the return of American servicemen's remains. He asserted, “We're doing great with North Korea. We were going to war with North Korea. Millions of people would have been killed. Now we have this great relationship.”

In her book, The Confidence Man, Journalist Maggie Haberman, however, argued, "As we know, [Mr Trump] had a fixation on this relationship. What he says and what's actually happening are not always in concert, but he has been telling people that he has maintained some kind of correspondence or discussion with Kim Jong-un."