Donald Trump Once Allegedly Ordered Food for Everyone at Restaurant. Then, He Left Without Paying.

Last year, President-elect Donald Trump found himself in Miami for a trial centered around accusations of withholding classified documents. After the court proceedings, he made an impromptu visit to a Cuban restaurant in the vibrant Little Havana neighborhood. The crowd was excited to see him in person, and his unexpected arrival appeared to energize them. Trump allegedly shouted, "Food for everyone!" to heighten the mood, which many took to mean he was paying for the entire restaurant. However, an anonymous person claims that Trump quickly left before the check arrived, leaving the bill unpaid.

Donald Trump at a DQ restaurant on July 07, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson)

Several social media users confirmed this news as one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said, "That’s right. Trump quickly ran out of the restaurant, leaving the restaurant staff confused and his supporters hungry." Another person reminded everyone about his other promises while taking a dig and said, "Healthcare, a wall paid for by Mexico, infrastructure, so many things he said he'd deliver. Promises made, promises broken." A third X user said, "After his arraignment, Trump told the crowd at Miami’s Versailles Restaurant, 'Food for everyone!'. Then he walked out without paying for anyone’s food. In other words, typical Trump behavior."

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for Trump issued a statement stating that Trump was genuinely excited and deeply appreciative of the warm welcome he received from the family at Versailles Restaurant during his visit that week. He claimed, “At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves.” The spokesperson further clarified that the campaign's advance team had covered the cost of the takeout meals, ensuring that all tabs were paid in full.

Former MMA star Jorge Masvidal enthusiastically welcomed Trump to the restaurant, calling him everybody’s favorite president of all time, as patrons at Versailles burst into an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday,” as reported by The Guardian. Despite the festive atmosphere, Trump reportedly skipped the Cuban cuisine, opting instead for McDonald’s aboard his plane later, as reported by the New York Post. Claims on social media suggesting the restaurant was left unpaid appear to be unfounded, with no evidence indicating that anyone at Versailles was short-changed by the former president.

As per several reports, footage from the scene also reveals that the restaurant was bustling—not with diners, but with security personnel, press, and enthusiastic supporters. There appeared to be no active customers at the time. Later in the video, the cameraman moves through the kitchen, which, notably, showed no signs of food preparation or cooking, as reported by Newsweek. Trump’s visit to the iconic venue lasted only about 10 minutes, following his not-guilty plea to charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. The adjacent Versailles restaurant has long been a political hotspot, having hosted several other former presidents like Barack Obama and George W. Bush.