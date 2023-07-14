Donald Trump Mocks Chris Christie as a 'Sloppy Loser' After Christie Criticizes Him as a Coward

Donald Trump attacked Chris Christie, calling him "sloppy" and a "total loser" after Christie called the Republican front-runner Trump a "coward" for allegedly skipping early primary debates, per The Political Insider.

Trump wrote on his alt-tech social media platform Truth Social, "Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security. This does not include many miles that we fixed or renovated or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER! He also lied about Russia & many other subjects!"

Also Read: Prosecutors Question Donald Trump's Close Allies Whether He Knew He Lost Power in 2020 Elections

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

In a following post, he wrote, "Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said 'NO!' In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well - CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!"

According to Courthouse News, Christie made a pledge to Republican voters that he would distinguish himself from other presidential contenders by taking on Trump head-on at a town hall. During the 90-minute town hall, which was broadcast live on CNN, Christie said of Trump, "I'm going to take him on directly because he's the leader." Christie encouraged his audience, “I beg you to think about this: Don’t allow the showmanship to obscure the facts. And the facts are he lost to Joe Biden, and he lost to Joe Biden, in my opinion, because he lost independent voters.”

Also Read: Melania Trump Received $155,000 in 2021 From Donald Trump's Super PAC for a 'Speaking Engagement'

Christie, a former federal prosecutor, gave his opinion on the federal lawsuit accusing Trump of mishandling sensitive documents after he lost the presidency. He said, "It is a very tight, very evidence-laden indictment. The conduct in there is awful."

"He’s scared. Look, a guy like him, the last place you ever want to be in life is in jail because you give up all control, and he’s a complete control freak." Christie told The New York Times when he was questioned about Trump's mental state given his ongoing legal battles.

Also Read: Mike Pence Hoped Donald Trump Would 'Come Around' To Accepting 2020 Election Defeat Before Capitol Riot

As per Politico, Christie had called him a “coward” for refusing to back Ukraine against Russia and has said he has nothing but a “big mouth.” “I think he’s a coward and I think he’s a puppet of Putin,” Christie said to radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s no other conclusion to come to.” This was in response to Trump stating that it wasn’t wise to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal. He said that doing so would make negotiating with him more difficult.

More from Inquisitr

Chris Christie Slams ‘Self-Centered’ Donald Trump, Says He “Doesn’t Give a Damn About American People”

Donald Trump Slammed for Calling Nevada a ‘Disgraceful’ State That He Actually Won: “Trump's Delusional”