Former President Donald Trump took the stage at a rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday, just one day after the Carter family announced that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care. The event took an unexpected turn when Trump used the opportunity to mock Jimmy Carter's presidency, comparing it favorably to the current administration led by President Joe Biden.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Vondruska

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Air Force One Deal Caused Boeing to Lose Over $2 Billion, CEO Implies Deal Was a 'Mistake'

Trump took advantage of the opportunity to criticize Biden, telling the audience that "the happiest person anywhere in this country right now is Jimmy Carter because his administration looked brilliant compared to these clowns." Trump went on to say of the current president, "Compared to Biden, Jimmy Carter was a brilliant, brilliant president."

These remarks came at a difficult time for the Carter family, as Rosalynn Carter had entered hospice care, a decision commonly associated with patients who refuse further treatment as they near the end of their lives. She died on Sunday at the age of 96. Six months prior, the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia, while her husband, Jimmy Carter, entered hospice care in February.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tran

Jason Carter, the Carters' grandson and chairman of the Carter Center's Board of Trustees, had previously spoken about the Carters' health challenges. Despite significant physical challenges, Jason emphasized Jimmy and Rosalynn's enduring love, stating, “They are together. They are at home. They're in love, and I don't think anyone gets more than that. I mean, it's a perfect situation for this time in their lives,” as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: John Oliver Mocked Donald Trump’s “If You Don’t Love Kids” Remark in Campaign Video Aimed at Farmers

The news of the former first lady's death prompted a flood of tributes from world leaders, political figures, and the general public. Rosalynn's dedication to addressing societal needs, advocating for equal rights, and supporting mental health initiatives was lauded by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in a statement, per People.

Our co-founder, former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia.



For more information: https://t.co/82bHoZQvkk pic.twitter.com/2exvnQdtab — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 19, 2023

Also Read: When Donald Trump Swore It Was ‘His Idea’ to Fire Ivanka and Jared Kushner in Washington

Rosalynn's groundbreaking work in mental health advocacy was also recognized by Vice President Kamala Harris, while former First Lady Michelle Obama reflected on the unique challenges that those in the role face. Obama praised Rosalynn's commitment to combating mental health stigma, saying, "Her life is a reminder that no matter who we are, our legacies are best measured not in awards or accolades, but in the lives we touch."

Former President Trump, who had previously mocked Jimmy Carter's presidency, offered condolences via his social media platform, Truth Social. "Melania and I join all Americans in mourning the loss of Rosalynn Carter. She was a devoted First Lady, a great humanitarian, a champion for mental health, and a beloved wife to her husband for 77 years, President Carter," he wrote.

BREAKING: Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady and humanitarian who advocated for mental health issues, has died at the age of 96, according to the Carter Center. https://t.co/K9SZBc5vas pic.twitter.com/gEaT7qdCXH — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 19, 2023

Trump added, "Over a life spanning nearly a century, Rosalynn Carter earned the admiration and gratitude of our entire nation. From her days as a U.S. Navy spouse to the Georgia Governor’s Mansion to her tenure as First Lady of the United States, and her later work at the Carter Center and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, she leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary accomplishment and national service. Our prayers are with the former president, the Carter family, and the entire community of Plains, Georgia, that she loved so much!" he concluded.

More from Inquisitr

Trump Claims That His Private Boarding School Provided Him With Superior Military Training

Here’s a Look at Seven Famous Feuds Donald Trump Had With Celebrities