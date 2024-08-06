Donald Trump Mocked for 'Weird' Dancing on Livestream With Adin Ross: 'Looks Like a Moron'

Former President Donald Trump was on popular streamer Adin Ross' livestream and it got people talking online, especially about his dance moves. The interview happened at Mar-a-Lago on August 5, 2024. In the end, Trump and Ross did a 'victory dance to the Village People's Y.M.C.A. and people had a lot to say about it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Social media quickly lit up with commentary on the spectacle. Trump critic Ron Filipkowski shared a video of the dance on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: "This is how Trump thinks he’s going to win the election. By insulting the Gov of GA, his wife, the Lt Gov and the Sec of State, insulting black journalists, then accepting a Rolex & dancing with this chud with a tie down to his knees. Talking to his own shrinking base."

What a weird dance — 💙Pattie 💙 I Dissent ⚖️ (@PattieWalker4) August 5, 2024

A particularly pointed critique came from user @WayneEMorris1, who wrote, "Gawd, can anyone in his campaign tell him he looks like a moron." @wsbronze added a touch of sarcasm, noting, "Ah yes, the fabled elliptical Trump dance. A man of the people." @Joel_Simpson also took a dig, "He’s just having fun until November. He knows he’s not winning." @SVecrumba also commented, "I think for it to qualify as dancing the feet have to move; I'm not quite sure what to call this ridiculous act Trump does."

Gawd, can anyone in his campaign tell him he looks like a moron. — mel0yel0 (@WayneEMorris1) August 5, 2024

Others took aim at the political implications of Trump's appearance on Ross's stream. @jardani_w sarcastically noted, "Trump is gonna keep TikTok going" lmfaoooooooo okay bruh, really tackling those important issues I see." @DenisonBarbs also said, "Way to alienate a voter the likes the governor but just puts up with Trump. So much for uniting people." @Angelica_Reed1 speculated on the motivation behind the interview: "The only reason he did the stream was because of his stupid sons that also made him pick JD Vance."

Ah yes, the fabled elliptical Trump dance. A man of the people. pic.twitter.com/jpKLU2NRO8 — Wall Street Bronze (@wsbronze) August 5, 2024

Some users expressed concern about the gifts Trump received during the stream. @HadleySheley commented, "It was reported that along with the Rolex that custom-painted cyber truck was a gift to Trump as well. WTF." @AspieJames also commented, "Let's not discuss the trump wrapped #Cybertruck ......... Definitely let's not discuss that."

In a 22-minute interview, Trump talked about a lot of things. He shared his thoughts on how things are going in America right now and didn’t hold back on his criticisms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump said that livestreaming is the 'new wave' and he encouraged Ross' younger audience to think of voting in November as a chance to support the American dream.

Let's not discuss the trump wrapped #Cybertruck .........



Definitely let's not discuss that — Crypto Autistic (@AspieJames) August 5, 2024

Ross, 23, introduced the stream as the 'most important stream I've ever done,' and told Trump, "You're a true hero for this country and I really appreciate you." Trump shared that his 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, really likes Ross' work as well. The politician acknowledged, "My boy said that's such a big show. I don't know what you're doing but you really are respected," as per OK! Magazine. This isn't the first time Donald's dance moves have drawn attention and criticism. Earlier in the year, a video of him dancing at a rally in New Jersey prompted similar reactions online.