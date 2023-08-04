‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Posts Memes About Donald Trump After His Indictment: "Never Gets Old"

Following the indictment of former President Donald Trump on August 1, 2023, social media platforms were ablaze with reactions from people all over the world. Among those who weighed in on the news were the co-hosts of The View - Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro - who took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on the significant development before discussing it on the show the following day.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former aide, used her Twitter platform to share a series of tweets in response to the indictment. As someone who was closely associated with the former president, she had a lot to say about the matter. Joy Behar, one of the outspoken co-hosts on The View, demanded that the trial following the indictment be televised for the world to witness. Her call for transparency and accountability resonated with many who believe in the importance of a fair and open legal process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Ana Navarro, another co-host on the show, took a different approach to social media. Known for her sharp wit and sense of humor, her posts were filled with memes, pictures, and humorous tweets in light of the infamous indictment. As soon as Trump's indictment was announced, Navarro wasted no time in sharing her thoughts on Instagram and Twitter. She posted a meme featuring Trump in a dance stance with an orange background. The caption read, "I know this is the third indictment (so far), but it never gets old. You know why? Because in America, nobody should be above the law." The meme, created by someone else, humorously referred to the ongoing legal troubles the former president was facing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro's Twitter feed saw another creative post where she edited a picture from Trump's 'not guilty' plea. In her version, she changed the words "not guilty" to "guilty," "contribute" "don't contribute," and "stronger" to "dumber." Alongside the edited image, she tweeted, "Fixed it," further expressing her opinion on the matter.

In addition to the memes and posts, Navarro shared a picture of the White House on her Instagram with the text, "Trump's term wasn't a presidency. It was a crime spree," written over it. In her caption, she emphasized that the alleged criminal behavior was not limited to Trump's time in office but had been a pattern throughout his life.

Even former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted about Trump's indictment, and Navarro couldn't resist sharing his tweet, along with a playful jab at Twitter's rebranding by Elon Musk. While admitting to liking Pence's tweet, Navarro humorously expressed her surprise, given her well-known dislike for him. All of Navarro's tweets, memes, and posts garnered significant traction from her fans and followers on the internet.

