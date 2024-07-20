Donald Trump May Have Suffered Brain Damage, According to a Military Physician: "This is Serious"

At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt that killed an attendee, Corey Comperatore, and severely injured two others. Following the incident last week, on July 13, many wondered the extent of the injuries. In light of the same, a medical expert has come forward to assert that Trump may have a brain injury.

How do we not know if Trump has sustained a brain injury from the assassination attempt? He fell hard enough to come out of his shoes! He is a 75 year old man The medical team that treated him must come forward to calm the fears of many Americans — Debbie Faits (@FaitsDebbie) July 20, 2024

As reported by Raw Story, critical care specialist, Dr. Vin Gupta, was questioned during an interview with MSNBC about the odd omission of Trump-related medical records. The host stated, "I wonder if it seems unusual to you, and what you would like to know about [Trump's situation]." Gupta responded, "Absolutely, it is unusual, given the gravity of the situation. And I would say for your viewers, something to look up and research if you are interested. It is called the tangential gunshot wound. That is essentially what the president is saying happened here."

Should be one of the bigger stories, if not the biggest. post-Butler shooting.



Either Trump didn't get hit and has no wound and thus should not have bled, or, Trump got hit by a high-soeed bullet travelling 3300 feet per second and is susceptible to a traumatic brain injury.… https://t.co/IceS1fVPsp — Eric Lisann (@EricLisann) July 20, 2024

The Trump campaign has given out few details about the former president's condition, the treatment he received, or how his medical team will keep an eye on him in the coming days. Trump also seemed to have been in good spirits at the Republican National Convention, barely hurt.

Meanwhile, Gupta explained that Trump shot with a 'high-velocity bullet from an AR-15-style weapon,' which didn't penetrate his skull but impacted the 'surrounding tissues,' which he claimed was not small matter. He stressed, "This is serious. I come from a military background."

According to him, Trump may be at risk for traumatic brain damage, the symptoms of which are often not immediately noticed. He said, "There could've been signs of bleeding that maybe were not present on that initial CT scan that apparently was normal, for whatever report we got, that summary report. There are a lot of potential impacts here that could affect his function if he is the next president...his balance, his hearing...it can manifest over time. This is a big deal."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

During his off-camera interviews with the news outlets in the days after the shooting, Trump remained tight-lipped regarding his health. "The doctor at the hospital said he had never seen anything like this, he called it a miracle. I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead." Trump told The New York Post.

The ex-president, at the RNC, also remarked that he would not have been alive if he hadn't cocked his head to the right to study a graph on undocumented immigrants. According to Trump, he was still planning to address the crowd when Secret Service officials escorted him off stage, advising him that it wasn't safe to do so and that he needed to be taken to the hospital immediately.