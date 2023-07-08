Donald Trump Labels Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Major Sleazebag’ and Calls For Him to Be 'Defunded'

In a late-night rant leading into the Fourth of July, former President Donald Trump launched yet another attack on special counsel Jack Smith, who has recently filed a 37-count indictment against Trump in a Florida courtroom. The indictment is related to a fake 2020 presidential election scheme. Additionally, Trump is facing the possibility of indictment in New Jersey for mishandling sensitive government documents at his Bedminster golf course. As these investigations continue to hang over him, Trump has been relentless in his criticism of Smith and his team of investigators, per Raw Story.

Late Monday night, Trump shared an article from the Washington Examiner, dated almost a year ago, with the headline "Trump special counsel Jack Smith was involved in Lois Lerner IRS scandal." In his comment on Truth Social, Trump accused Smith of attempting to manipulate the 2024 election and labeled him as a "major sleazebag." The business tycoon wrote, "Jack Smith is a major SleazeBag put up by the corrupt DOJ to damage the Republican Party. He is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!"

The attack on Smith is just one in a series of ongoing confrontations between Trump and the special counsel. The former president has consistently criticized Smith and his team, questioning their credibility and alleging partisan motives behind their investigations. These attacks on social media platforms like Truth Social, which Trump has recently joined, serve as a means for him to amplify his grievances and rally his supporters.

The indictment filed by Smith alleges that Trump was involved in a scheme to create a false slate of electors during the 2020 presidential election, a move aimed at overturning the legitimate results. This indictment adds to the legal troubles facing the former president, who is already under investigation on multiple fronts. The possibility of a separate indictment in New Jersey related to the mishandling of sensitive government documents at his golf course adds to the mounting legal challenges.

As the investigations continue, Trump's attacks on Smith and his efforts gain significance. They not only reflect his ongoing fight against the charges but also indicate his intention to shape the narrative surrounding the investigations. By painting Smith as a partisan actor engaging in election interference, Trump seeks to undermine the legitimacy of the charges against him and maintain support among his base.

It remains to be seen how these legal battles will unfold and whether they will impact Trump's potential political ambitions for the 2024 election. As the investigations progress, the public is closely watching the developments and the former president's response. The ex-president continues to employ his favored communication channels to voice his grievances amidst the ongoing legal trouble.

