Donald Trump Jr. Said He'd Go to 'Great Lengths' to Prevent This Candidate from Joining His Dad's Campaign

Former President Donald Trump’s children often find themselves in the spotlight almost as often as their father. The twice-impeached former President has had a complicated love life but has eventually settled down with his third wife Melania Trump and their children [also from his previous marriages]: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump. Barron and his sister Tiffany being the youngest are kept slightly away from the spotlight. Even their big sister Ivanka has been steering clear of paparazzi lately despite making appearances in court occasionally for her father’s legal affairs. While the entire family is being kept away from the political realm due to the former President’s myriad of legal troubles, there’s one son who’s determined to advocate for his father.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool

Also Read: Here's Why Michigan Supreme Court Decided to Keep Donald Trump on the 2024 Primary Ballot

According to reports by Fox News, Trump Jr. has but one passionate mission that he’d go the distance to maintain and that’s to prevent a certain candidate from ever setting foot into his father’s campaign. On Monday during a Christmas Day interview, he expressed his strong dislike for GOP member Nikki Haley. Trump Jr. admitted to Haley being a “preferred candidate” but he has opposing thoughts about her ever joining his dad’s campaign. Trump Jr. stated: “I wouldn’t have her on, and I would go to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen.

The emanated politician’s son explained: “Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington D.C.” He added: “She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control - no different than academia at Harvard and using, you know, their billions to exercise influence.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Criticizes the Director of 'Home Alone 2,' Takes Credit for Film's Success

Trump Jr. believes that “they” want control at the end of the day and went on to slam Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis in his comments. Trump Jr. said: Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage. He’s embarrassed himself that way. She’s [Haley] now the preferred candidate.”

NEW: Donald Trump Jr. vows to block Nikki Haley from becoming Trump's VP in 2024, calling her an "establishment puppet" and a "billionaire's toy". He slams Lara Trump for suggesting Haley as a possibility. pic.twitter.com/H7FSw56v7G — WhoIsThisMan (@WIsthisman) December 13, 2023

Also Read: When 'The View' Host Joy Behar Called Donald Trump a 'Cornered Rat': "He's Running Scared"

Furthermore, when he was asked to discuss his thoughts of Haley possibly being his father’s running mate, Trump Jr. had some very opposing beliefs. Trump Jr. bluntly admitted that he most certainly “did not” want Haley to be present as a running mate. The former Trump Organization employee explained: “By the way, all you’d get is her and team trying to destroy Donald Trump from within, forever.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice

He adds: “The second she ever got that, you know, anointment, it would be a disaster of epic proportions.” Trump Jr. concluded his thoughts with a hope that such a scenario would “never” arrive on the table. His comments come after Haley’s when she claimed the former President was a harbinger of “chaos” in the country. The former South Carolina is yet to issue a response on account of Trump Jr’s comments against her.

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Mocks Democrat Debbie Dingell for 'Crying' Over Her Husband’s Funeral

Legendary Comedian John Cleese Slams the ‘Simple-Minded’ Critics of His Trump-Hitler Tweet