Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Lashes Out at Non-Supporters of Donald Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the outspoken fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., has unleashed a scathing critique on the Republican National Committee (RNC) for its failure to endorse Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 election. Guilfoyle, appearing on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on December 8, left no room for ambiguity in expressing her confidence that her father-in-law would secure the presidency once again.

In a vehement declaration, Guilfoyle dismissed the idea of a broad coalition, stating emphatically, "We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight." She aimed at what she referred to as "fake Republicans" and labeled the RNC as traitorous, disloyal, and unqualified, declaring that they would not be part of the team supporting Trump's return to office, reports OK! magazine.

Guilfoyle went on to advocate for specific individuals she would like to see as part of Trump's team, including Steve Bannon, Kash Patel, Mike Davis, Ric Grenell, and Alina Habba. Her fervent call to "kick some a--" reflected her commitment to assembling a formidable team around the former president, as per Radar Online reports. Critics, however, took to social media platforms, notably X, questioning Guilfoyle's stance in light of Donald Trump's recent claim that he would act as a "dictator" on his first day back in office if re-elected.

Guilfoyle's impassioned defense of Trump comes amid broader criticism of the former president's behavior. Chris Christie, a former ally, expressed reservations about Trump's actions, stating that he behaves like someone who doesn't care about democracy and exhibits traits of wanting to be a dictator. Mitt Romney, in a separate interview, suggested that Trump might be running for retribution and predicted he would likely step back after four years to pursue other endeavors.

Guilfoyle's criticism wasn't limited to the RNC; she also took issue with the Republican primary process, which she dubbed a "pathetic joke." Guilfoyle, who was previously married to Democrat Gavin Newsom, expressed her belief that current GOP candidates running against Trump should be excluded from serving in his cabinet if he secures victory in the 2024 election, reports Radar Online.

When asked about potential picks for a Trump cabinet, Guilfoyle expressed support for bringing back Bannon and highlighted her approval of Alina Habba, Trump's current attorney. Her enthusiasm for these individuals mirrored her dedication to assembling a team she believes will contribute to Trump's success. Guilfoyle's unwavering support for Trump extends beyond vocal endorsements.

Despite facing legal challenges, including four felony indictments and a $250 million civil suit, Trump continues to lead in polls against other Republican candidates. The ex-president has been critical of the RNC, urging a redirection of funds to his campaign and challenging the traditional primary process in pursuit of victory over Democrat incumbent Joe Biden. As the political landscape evolves, Guilfoyle's fervor underscores the deep divides within the Republican Party, with Trump loyalists pushing for a distinct vision of leadership in the upcoming election.

