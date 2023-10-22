Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of substance abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Donald Trump Jr. is the son of former President Donald Trump whom he shares with his first wife, Ivana Trump. Like his father, Donald Trump Jr. is also well-invested in the world of politics and actively supports his dad’s beliefs. There’s one more common thread between him and his business-savvy father: their hatred for the Biden Family. Take note that like the rivalry between Trump and President Joe Biden, their sons don’t get along as well. In fact, they both often take shots at each other online. However, this exchange from 2021 remains one of the most noteworthy ones.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ferdman

As per a 2021 article by The Sun, Biden once confessed to struggling with drug addiction for the longest time. In fact, he even opened up about the same on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The President’s son was on his show to promote his book, Beautiful Things.

Hunter Biden, a graduate of Georgetown & Yale Law, is a successful attorney in his own right. Sustaining a fractured skull & severe traumatic brain injuries in the accident that killed his mother & sister, he has struggled with addiction that he chronicles in "Beautiful Things". pic.twitter.com/H8iLM6E0Ps — Dixie Scott (@DixieScott) December 9, 2022

Since it is an autobiography, it contains some intricate details such as his past and growing up as the son of a politician. Another thing that was brought to light is his unfortunate struggle with substance abuse and how he tackled it. While discussing his troubled past, Hunter revealed that his addiction was so bad that he once tried to "smoke parmesan cheese."

While some seemingly had a newfound respect for Biden’s vulnerability, others had opposing thoughts. One of the biggest critics was none other than Donald Trump Jr., who, after the interview, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts. He first mocked both Kimmel and Hunter, asking, “How much parmesan cheese did Hunter and Jimmy smoke together before this interview?”

In this interview Hunter Biden says he smoked parmesan cheese because it resembled crack cocaine…



“Hunter Biden is the smartest person I know”

~Joe Biden~pic.twitter.com/BKP3yf7OcQ — CALI (@CALI4AZ) July 5, 2023

Later, Donald Trump Jr. re-shared a few pictures featuring Hunter, slamming him in the tweet. A picture of him smoking while in bed and in a bathtub. Another one showed Hunter visibly asleep with a glass-like instrument in his mouth. Last but not least, a glimpse of one of the aftermaths of substance abuse: damaged teeth. Finally, there was also a raunchy picture of him and an unidentified woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr)

He claimed that the “left falsely accused Donald Trump Jr. of everything they could possibly conjure up and dragged him for years." But that’s not all that the former first son did on the social media platform; he shared a furious rant attached to the thread of images.

In the rant, Donald Trump Jr. took a swipe at the President as well, “Joe Biden wants to crush America’s freedom with draconian gun laws so they can’t defend themselves,” he claimed.

Donald Trump Jr. went on to comment on how perhaps nepotism was at play when it came to the President’s son “breaking the rules”. The slew of attacks continued with the former first son’s harsh criticism. In the end, the two did in some way move past this, but to date, it doesn’t seem like they can ever get along.

