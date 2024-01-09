Donald Trump Jr. Mocked for His Jubilant Reaction to the Release of Epstein's Documents

On Wednesday, a U.S. District Court located in New York issued an order for the identities of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former collaborators, workers, acquaintances, and victims to be made public. The names—which included Trump—came to light via a lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre, a purported victim of human trafficking, brought against Epstein's ex-girlfriend, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. As reported by The Independent, after the first set of files was made public on Wednesday night, the son of the former president, Donald Trump Jr., went to X early on Thursday to sharply criticize his detractors.

The left is so much more upset that Trump isn’t on the Epstein Island list than they are with the actual democrat elite pedophiles who are on the list & who took part in child molestation.



That tells you all you need to know about today’s democrat party & their leaders! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2024

He wrote on X, "The left is so much more upset that Trump isn’t on the Epstein Island list than they are with the actual democrat elite pedophiles who are on the list & who took part in child molestation. That tells you all you need to know about today’s democrat party & their leaders!" Trump Jr. received a swift education on social media about the contents of the documents, which included his father's name four times. Johanna Sjoberg, a victim of Epstein, said in a 2016 deposition that on her first flight with him, he called Trump to arrange a stopover at his Atlantic City casino. Sjoberg said that the pilots had informed them they would not be able to make the scheduled landing in New York while they were onboard the aircraft with the disgraced banker. As per the outlet, further references to Trump were included in the records that were made public on Friday.

Trump Jr. was made fun of by several X users for seemingly ignoring the name of his father in the papers and his relationship with the deceased billionaire. One user wrote, "Your dad was in the flight logs and has 90+ public pictures with Epstein, but do go on." Another user wrote, "You’re kidding, right Jr.? Donald Trump boasted about meeting semi-naked teenagers in beauty pageants." A third user commented, "Trump had his own plane, duh. We saw the pics of him partying with little girls, your sis included. Sit down, Jr." A fourth user wrote, "Looks like Uncle Jeffery brought the girls to Mar a Lago ** Too bad you couldn't write a check for E. Jean Carol, right Jr. Going back to court."

🚨 BREAKING: Tim Pool says Donald Trump should be investigated following the latest Epstein document release and Donald Trump being directly implicated with allegations.



IS DONALD TRUMP INNOCENT? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pm21sNT2Fm — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) January 8, 2024

A new court filing on Jeffrey Epstein includes the former president's name. Emails from journalist Maureen Callahan to Sarah Ransome, who has accused Epstein of sexual assault, about instances involving Epstein and others—including Trump—are included in the document that was made public on Monday. As reported by Newsweek, the document stated, "[A]nother friend...was one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump... She confided in me about her casual 'friendship' with Donald. Mr. Trump seemed to have a thing for her, and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her 'pert nipples'. I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery's NY mansion on regular occasions, as I once met Jen for coffee, just before she was going to meet Trump and Epstein together at his mansion." Trump's spokesperson, Steven Cheung told the outlet, "These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit."

