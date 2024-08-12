Donald Trump Jr. Insinuates Harris’ VP Pick Drinks Horse Semen, But It Quickly Backfires Online

After a bizarre and ill-conceived attempt to apparently smear the Democratic Vice Presidential pick Tim Walz, Donald Trump Jr. found himself at the center of an online backlash. The eldest son of former President Donald Trump seemingly tried to start a baseless and gross rumor, suggesting Walz indulged in a highly inappropriate act involving horse semen. The reaction on social media was quick and (metaphorically) lethal, with many users condemning the attempt as desperate and tasteless.

Listen, stolen valor is about as bad as it gets



But what is this I’m hearing about a horse?! pic.twitter.com/9OGHrwGEdG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 8, 2024

Trump Jr. shared a spoof of the well-known Got Milk? ad, featuring an absurd image of Walz with a milk mustache and a horse in the background, insinuating something far more sinister than a simple dairy promotion. This post seemed to mimic a similar false rumor that circulated about J.D. Vance, Walz's Republican counterpart, which involved an equally absurd and fabricated claim about indulging in sexual acts with a couch. Despite the absurdity of the original rumor, it gained traction online before being debunked as false.

Sad. Your desperation is showing. 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) August 8, 2024

However, Trump Jr.’s attempt to replicate the viral success of the Vance rumor backfired almost immediately. Netizens were quick to criticize the post. One user wrote, “Sad. Your desperation is showing.” In agreement, another user added, “A Trump talking about stolen valor is really something you'd have to be high on cocaine to not laugh at.” One X user tweeted, “Your desperation is extremely embarrassing, even by your standards.”

A Trump talking about stolen valor is really something you'd have to be high on cocaine to not laugh at. — JustGus (@AFellaNamedGus) August 8, 2024

Someone else echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “It’s starting to look like the “weird” psyop was just psychological projection.” Another X user slammed, “This is yet another reason why MAGA's lose. You guys are playing defense, again. Your counter to the JD Vance couch thing is to try and actually insinuate Tim Walz sucks horse cock. The difference is the JD Vance thing is believable and this just makes you all look desperate.”

It’s starting to look like the “weird” psyop was just psychological projection. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 8, 2024

As per Indy 100, a few comments were in reference to Trump Jr.’s additional allegation that Walz had committed 'stolen valor' by exaggerating his military service. This particular allegation against Walz, who served in the National Guard for 24 years before retiring in 2005, was seen as a below-the-belt blow.

Your desperation is extremely embarrassing, even by your standards. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 8, 2024

The Harris campaign defended Walz’s record and released a statement, “After 24 years of military service, Governor Walz retired in 2005 and ran for Congress, where he chaired Veterans Affairs and was a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform — and as Vice President of the United States he will continue to be a relentless champion for our veterans and military families.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shannon Stapleton-Pool

Even the former president himself hopped in the wagon and attacked Walz, remarking, “He has positions that it’s not even possible to believe they exist. He’s going for things that nobody’s even heard of. Heavy into the transgender world, heavy into lots of different worlds. I haven’t recalibrated the strategy at all. It’s the same policies: open borders, weak on crime. I think she’s worse than Biden… Because he got forced into the position. She was there long before.”