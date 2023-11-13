Donald Trump is Reportedly 'Very Angry' and 'Worried' About His Ongoing Legal Battles

Donald Trump's "chilled-out" attitude is nothing but a facade. CNN's political analyst, Maggie Haberman, revealed the former president's current mindset amid his never-ending legal battles. Haberman, who has a historically close relationship with Trump, shared he's "worried" and "angry."

Previously, a report suggested Trump is unbothered by his mounting legal battles. The past months have been disastrous for the Republican candidate as some of his "once-loyal" attorneys testified against him and betrayed him. Aside from 91 criminal charges, he's also facing a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit.

However, despite all that, a source close to him revealed the 77-year-old is relaxed through it all. The insider claimed, "Trump's in Trump Tower, unfazed and happy," adding, "He's acting like nothing's wrong." The source also said, "he's projecting strength and seems on top of the world, not nervous or anxious," per Page Six.

But Haberman stated otherwise. During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, she was asked what is the former president's mindset these days (considering his mounting legal issues, and despite that, he's leading at the polls). She answered, "There's an enormous amount of energy invested in Trump portraying himself as fine."

The 50-year-old continued, "And you were seeing that coming in various ways. People who are in contact with him will acknowledge he is very, very angry," adding, "he also clearly does not want to be sentenced to prison." She highlighted her team is confident about his chances in the elections.

"They would like to get rid of the primary," Haberman said. So far, Trump is leading his rivals by roughly 30 points in most polls. Also, his team "acknowledges that they have to get through Iowa, which has never been a great state for Trump." Battling his party rivals like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump has emerged as the leading front-runner.

According to the NBC/Des Moines Register/Mediacom survey, Trump has more enthusiastic supporters, which is followed by DeSantis and Haley, who moved up to tie with the Florida Governor among Iowa Republicans ahead of the Jan. 15 GOP caucuses, reported NBC News. Selzer, who has been conducting Iowa polls for the past three decades, said, "This is a good poll for Donald Trump."

"For all the things that happened between the last poll and now, he's still the dominant player in the field, and his standing has, in fact, improved from August," Selzer added. Furthermore, Haberman said that Trump's team is focused on winning, "That's the mindset right now; it's about winning in part as a means of dealing with these cases."

Currently, his high-profile civil fraud trial by A.G. Letitia James featured many dramatic episodes involving the Trump clan testifying in the Manhattan court- his eldest son, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The former real-estate mogul has been charged with inflating his financial assets to gain favors.

Although his children maintained a dignified silence over their involvement in their father's financial statements, Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled the former president and his organization as "fraud."

