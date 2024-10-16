Donald Trump is Offering an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for $1 Million — Nobody Knows What It Includes

Donald Trump is asking his loyalists to spend $1 million on an 'ultra MAGA experience' package during his planned New York City rally on October 27. The Republican nominee, who is currently in the last leg of his presidential campaign, is luring people into buying the experience. But the question is will the MAGA diehards spend a million dollars on a package they know nothing about?

The 78-year-old, alongside his running mate JD Vance, will hold a rally at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden. Though he's expecting his supporters to show up, his three-tier donation packages are an added bonus. The offer includes the number one 'ultra MAGA experience' package of a whopping $924,600. But, there's a catch: nobody knows what it includes.

Trump’s desperate, he needs money, fast. Instead of campaigning a week before Election Day, he’s holding a massive fundraiser to line his pockets. Check out the “Ultra MAGA Experience”, it’s yours for a cool million bucks. But it includes an exorcism, so it may be worth it. pic.twitter.com/McJmudkrns — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 15, 2024

While the offer sounds great, it would have been easier for the MAGA loyalists to decide had the campaign mentioned details, like if it involved a meeting with the ex-president. According to Mediaite, the cheapest package costs $5,000 and is called the 'President Club Experience.' No details had been given about this one either. But the fundraiser will be held on the same day and at the same venue as his campaign rally.

This speaks to Trump’s money issues — both he and Vance are spending precious time in New York on Oct. 27. pic.twitter.com/zXiFbwrDCT — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 14, 2024

Meanwhile, New York Times reporter Teddy Schleifer reacted on X, formerly Twitter, "What will Trump be during the final ten days of the campaign? Fundraising. This speaks to Trump's money issues — both he and Vance are spending precious time in New York on Oct. 27." However, it is worth noting that Trump's poll results in New York, where he lived most of his life until 2019, are significantly lower than his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

At his recent rally, Trump informed the MAGA crowd about his upcoming New York campaign plans, saying, "We're going to be doing a rally at Madison Square Garden, we believe," as per The Independent. "We're going to have a big rally honoring the police, and honoring the firemen, and everybody. Honoring a lot of people, including teachers by the way. We'll be honoring the people that make New York work." According to statistician Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight polling, the VP holds a significant lead over Trump in NYC with Harris at 53.8% compared to Trump's 39.9%, as of October 14. The polling average has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, as per Newsweek.

But, Trump's efforts to win New York also come in the form of other offerings other than donation packages. The ex-commander-in-chief, who lost a major chunk of his wealth in legal fees, launched a line of merchandise on sale on his website and a bunch of authorized goods ranging from golden sneakers to bible to $100,000 worth wrist watches.

The most recent of these ventures is a $100 coin with his face engraved, a White House image, and the text "In God We Trust." In a Truth Social post, Trump boasted, "This beautiful, limited-edition coin commemorates our movement, our fight for freedom, prosperity, and putting America first, we always put America first. It's more than just a collector's item, it's a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people."