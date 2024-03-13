In a surprising turn, Jimmy Kimmel paused the Oscars just before Al Pacino was set to present the Best Picture award. He took the opportunity to read a recent social media post by Donald Trump, which criticized Kimmel's role as this year's host. According to the Mirror, an expert predicted that the former US President would likely respond to Kimmel. Kimmel, a four-time host of the Academy Awards, had a bit of time to spare as he informed the audience that the show was running ahead of schedule. Kimmel pulled out his phone and said, "I'm really proud of something and I was hoping I could share it with you."

Trump wrote, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos." According to Variety, he further continued, “Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Kimmel fired back at Trump and said, “Blah, blah, blah … Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on TruthSocial. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?” Furthermore, PR expert Kieran Elsby has suggested that Kimmel's remarks may have provoked Trump. Elsby said, "Given Trump's history of responding aggressively to criticism, it's almost certain that he'll fire back at Jimmy Kimmel for his comments at the Oscars. Trump thrives on public attention, and being the subject of controversy only seems to energise him, especially as he's in an election race."

He added, "His supporters expect him to fight back against any perceived attacks, and Trump knows that engaging in these public spats can actually rally his base and generate more support. So, while Kimmel's comments may have stirred the pot, they'll likely only serve to fuel Trump's fire as he embraces the publicity and uses it to his advantage in the political arena." Yet, the audience thoroughly enjoyed Kimmel's comeback about jail time and erupted in laughter. Apart from Kimmel's jab just before the last award, the 2024 Oscars were mostly devoid of Trump-related content. Nonetheless, politics remained a significant theme throughout the evening.

'Aggressive' Donald Trump expected to 'fire back at Jimmy Kimmel' after Oscars put-down

Kimmel's quip, referring to Trump's involvement in four criminal cases at both state and federal levels, garnered applause during the awards ceremony. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer swept major categories at this year's Oscars, clinching wins for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture from its impressive 13 nominations. Another standout at the 96th Academy Awards was Poor Things, securing four wins, with Emma Stone taking home the award for Best Actress.