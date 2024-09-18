Donald Trump Incorrectly Refers to Male Latin Artist Nicky Jam as a Woman: “She’s Hot”

Over the weekend, during a rally in Las Vegas, former president Donald Trump presented reggaeton artist Nicky Jam, who he apparently did not know. Trump thought he was a 'hot' lady, which was not the case. As reported by The Independent, Trump made the following statement at The Expo at the World Market Centre: "Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot."

Trump: Latin music superstar Nicky Jam. Do you know Nicky? She’s hot



(Nicky Jam is a man) pic.twitter.com/njv0MxAgEB — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 14, 2024

Later, the Republican candidate was prompted to subtly address his gaffe when Jam, clad in a MAGA hat, came on stage. Jam, however, didn't give a hoot about the blunder Trump caused. As reported by Daily Beast, Jam further said, "People that come from where I come from, they don’t meet the president. So I’m lucky. We need you. We need you back, right? We need you to be the president."

Furthermore, taking to Instagram after the event, Jam captioned a photo with a joke about Trump's gaffe. As per the outlet, he wrote along with the picture, "Nicky jam la Potra la bichota” (which roughly translates to, “Nicky Jam the hot woman the female boss”)." Among the reggaeton artists who have lent their support to Trump's presidential campaign are Jam—a Massachusetts native with a Puerto Rican upbringing—and Anuel AA and Justin Quiles, who were present at Trump's August event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Donald, you should meet Nicki Minaj next. He has a great voice! — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) September 14, 2024

More backlash ensued on social media when the Kamala Harris campaign published the video and Trump's remarks on X. Someone brought up the point, "[Trump] doesn’t know or give a damn about who these people are. He just wants their endorsements for votes. Hopefully someone like @NickyJamPR can see this now." One more made a joke, "Donald, you should meet Nicki Minaj next. He has a great voice!" Trump was further criticized by another user who added, "Chances are he never heard that name before because he doesn't do prep for anything and it just popped up on his teleprompter. He read it and of course his first reaction to reading a presumed girls name is to creep on "her"."

How do you know? You don't even know what a man is. — aka (@akafacehots) September 14, 2024

Another person was dissappointed with Nicky Jam's support of Trump and penned, "Referring to Nicky Jam, a male Latin music superstar, as 'she' and 'hot' raises eyebrows. While Trump may have been trying to show enthusiasm for the artist, the misidentification and objectifying language come across as awkward and disrespectful." However, another reviewer remarked in a disparaging tone, "Did Nicky have one of those gender replacement surgeries on the way to the podium? "She" doesn't seem to be what Trump expected."

After Jam endorsed Trump, the Grammy-winning Mexican rock band Maná removed their 2016 collaboration with Jam, "De Pies a Cabeza" ("From Head to Toe"), off the internet. On Sunday, the band took to Instagram to clarify their decision, which was accompanied by the Spanish caption 'we don't work with racists.' The caption reads, "For the past 30 years, Maná has supported and defended the rights of Latinos around the world. There is no business or promotion that is worth more than the dignity of our people. That is why today Maná decided to remove its collaboration with Nicky Jam 'De Pies a Cabeza' from all digital platforms."