Donald Trump Has Agreed to a $200K Bond for Allegedly Overturning Georgia Elections in 2020

It's showtime for former United States President Donald J. Trump, as thirteen felony charges have been filed against him. He has finally agreed to turn himself in to authorities with a bond of $200K that he finished negotiating in the Georgia election interference case in 2020. This was the final step before he surrendered himself to the court.

Image Source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt

Apparently, an agreement was signed off on by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, in which Trump has been given a $200K bond—$80,000 for the charge of violating the Georgia RICO Act and $10,000 per additional charge, reported PEOPLE. The 77-year-old confirmed the news himself on his Truth Social.

The Republican candidate posted on his social media platform, "Can you believe it? I will be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis," reported New York Post. Trump has been insisting that it's all a part of a conspiracy against him, claiming Willis is a pawn to "Crooked Joe Biden" and his DOJ and describing it as a witchhunt.

The bond order in the sweeping Georgia case was revealed on Monday, August 21, 2023, in a court filing with the Superior Court of Fulton County. The bond was agreed upon and signed by Judge Scott McAfee, District Attorney Fani Willis, and several co-defendants on Trump's legal team, but conditions apply.

According to the court order, the conditions of the bond include appearing in court as directed and refraining from threatening co-defendants, witnesses, victims, and the community—directly or indirectly. Intimidating the public through social media posts or reposts has also been prohibited. Trump has also been barred from communicating with co-defendants about the case unless through his counsel.

Trump's attorneys, Jennifer Little, Drew Findling, and Marissa Goldberg, met with the district attorney's office on Monday before releasing details of the bond agreement, per CNN. Little, Findling, and Goldberg are based in the state and in the front row of the case against the former president.

His other lawyers, including Todd Blanche, have been working behind the scenes on the bond's approach and his forthcoming arrest. Blanche is Trump's primary defense attorney across his multiple criminal indictments. He has been indicted along with eighteen of his political allies and will surrender voluntarily at the Fulton County jail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee

The 98-page indictment described a plot to illegally overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential elections and prevent Biden from earning the state's 16 Electoral College votes. Among the eighteen allies indicted other than Trump are former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and other members of the 45th president's legal team.

The criminal case is the fourth brought in Trump's name. Previously, Trump was released in the Mar-a-Lago documents case brought by special counsel Jack Smith in Florida. Prior to that, he was released on minimal conditions in Smith's election subversion case filed in the state capital, Washington D.C. Willis gave Trump and his allies time until Friday noon, August 25, 2023, to surrender to the authorities.

