Donald Trump Gifts Himself a 'Glowing' Health Report On Joe Biden's 81st Birthday

On President Joe Biden's birthday, former president Donald Trump usurped the limelight from the latter. On Monday, the 81-year-old Democratic leader celebrated his birthday. Trump released a "glowing" health report authored by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, the 77-year-old Trump's physician since 2021. The Republican leader's excellent health card comes at a time when worries about Biden's health—particularly his age and cognitive capacity—are becoming more pressing before the 2024 presidential election.

As reported by Fox News, Dr. Aronwald has declared that Trump's cognitive test results were "exceptional." "It is my opinion that President Trump is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle for years to come," Aronwald added.

The business tycoon's physician went on to state, "I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range, and his cognitive exams were exceptional. In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction," he stated.

According to Aronwald, Trump's cardiovascular exams were "normal," all of his cancer screenings were negative, and he had "reduced his weight through an improved diet and continuing regular physical activity while maintaining a tough schedule." The 2024 presidential hopeful shared the report on his Truth Social account.

As Biden considers a second term, 59% of registered voters expressed "major concerns" about his physical and mental health, according to a recent NBC survey, while 27% expressed "moderate" or "minor" issues. Seventy-six percent of Americans agreed in another opinion poll that Biden is "too old" to serve another term.

Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson has claimed that Biden does not possess the "cognitive ability" to continue in the capacity of president for the second term. "He's got these people that surround him that are inappropriately encouraging him to continue to run because it builds up who they are and what they do. But our border, our wars overseas, our economy—you know, it's just a disaster right now. And he just can't do the job. And it's just on display every day that he's not capable of doing this job anymore," Jackson reasoned. “The presidency is not a job for somebody that’s pushing 80 years old,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is one of Trump’s rivals and a 2024 presidential candidate, said while claiming himself as a man “in the prime of my life."

As reported by AP News, Trump's campaign released a laudatory letter from the late Dr. Harold N. Bornstein in December 2015, during his first run for the Republican nomination. Bornstein claimed that Trump, who is known for his love of fast food and his dislike of intense exercise, would "unequivocally" be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein revealed later that Trump had written the favorable evaluation himself, referring to it as "black humor" and admitting that he wrote it in five minutes while the limousine was waiting for the then-candidate. “I just made it up as I went along,” he exclusively told CNN in 2018 while admitting that he made a moral mistake. “It’s like the movie ‘Fargo.’ It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.”

