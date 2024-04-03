Donald Trump Finally Puts Up $175 Million Bond in New York Civil Fraud Case

According to Mediaite, former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in the New York civil fraud case, forestalling the seizure of his assets during the appeal process. This move followed a recent ruling by a state appeals court, which mandated Trump and his co-defendants to post the bond within ten days. The original judgment, initially due on March 25 for $464 million, was reduced by almost one-third. Before the court's decision, Trump's debt had been accumulating at a rate exceeding $111,000 per day due to added interest.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brendan McDermid

In a statement, Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, said, “As promised, President Trump has posted bond. He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.” Reports indicate that Trump obtained the bond from Knight Specialty Insurance Company. However, according to CNBC, if Trump is unsuccessful in his appeal, he will be required to pay over $450 million as per the ruling in New York AG Letitia James' fraud case. A judge determined that Trump and senior executives at the Trump Organization had deliberately participated in a scheme to improperly boost his assets in financial statements.

As promised, President Trump has posted bond. He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict. — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) April 2, 2024

This allowed him to secure more favorable loan and insurance rates than he was entitled to. Commenting on the issue, Trump made a post on his Truth Social handle on Monday evening. He wrote, "I’ve just posted a 175 Million Dollar Bond with the sadly failing and very troubled State of New York, based on a Corrupt Judge and Attorney General who used a Statute that was never used for this before, where no Jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a 100% perfect caution/non-reliance clause, there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS."

He added, "The case was a fabricated ELECTION INTERFERENCE con job, so bad for New York, where businesses are fleeing & violent crime is flourishing. The Crooked Judge, to suit his narrative, valued Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. He ruled I was guilty before he ever saw the case." Trump additionally called for the judge to be disbarred and suggested that James, who campaigned on pursuing legal action against him, should be impeached. He asserted, "Also posted a 91 Million Dollar Bond on another New York Fake Case, money I can’t use on my campaign. Just what Crooked Joe wanted. WITCH HUNT!"

Trump: So many people get away with it… I'm the only one that has to put up a bond. I put up a bond but I didn't do anything wrong. I had to put up a bond this morning for $175 million, I did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/Xts7sh3Jzs — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump's legal team stated in a filing on March 18 that it was practically impossible for the defendant to obtain the original nearly half-billion-dollar bond. They revealed that Trump had been rejected by more than 30 surety companies. Lawyers Habba, Clifford Robert, Christopher Kise, and John Sauer wrote, "Very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude." They highlighted that surety providers typically demand collateral of up to 120% of the bond amount, potentially pushing the total amount Trump would need to be over $500 million.