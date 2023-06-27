Donald Trump Exploits Fans by Diverting Millions in Campaign Donations to Fund Personal Legal Fees

Donald Trump is the first former US President to face indictment, which means his legal bills are getting higher by the day. Turns out his supporters are paying a large part of that legal fees to keep Trump out of trouble. As per The New York Times, amid numerous investigations that are growing in intensity, former President Donald J. Trump has discreetly started redirecting a large portion of the funds he raises away from his upcoming 2024 presidential campaign and towards a political action committee. This committee has been utilized to cover his personal legal expenses.

During the beginning of his campaign in November 2022, it was observed that for every online dollar raised, 99 cents were allocated to Trump's campaign, while a single penny was designated for Save America PAC. However, as per The New York Times' reference to internet archival records, Trump modified the distribution sometime in February to direct 90% of donations to the campaign and 10% to Save America.

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes First Michigan Visit for 2024 Campaign in Hopes of Winning Back the Territory

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As per a BBC report in 2022, Save America has disbursed over $1.12 million in 2022 alone to law firms employed to defend Trump in the New York case. Functioning as a "Leadership PAC," Save America has the flexibility to allocate funds for expenses that cannot be financed by campaign committees. This includes certain personal travel and leadership-related expenditures as well. Notably, the official website of Save America's Joint Fundraising Committee, which contributes to both Save America and another Trump PAC, called Make America Great Again, does not mention the utilization of funds for legal bills. Instead, it emphasizes the significance of safeguarding the future of the country, with President Trump urging patriots to unite in "the fight to save America."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

Out of the total expenditure of $1.12 million, over $942,000 has been allocated to the law firm led by Alina Habba, who not only serves as a New Jersey-based attorney but also acts as a spokesperson for Trump. Additionally, Alan Futerfas, a lawyer based in New York, received nearly $185,000 in July. Futerfas is representing Trump's children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump - in the New York fraud case. The exact amount of personal funds contributed by the former president towards his legal cases remain undisclosed, as reported by BBC.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Kids Will Not Be Part of Administration If He Wins Second Term, First Term Was 'Too Painful'

The potential impact of this alteration is significant: By analyzing the campaign's disclosed fundraising numbers, it appears that this subtle adjustment may have already redirected a minimum of $1.2 million toward Save America. Furthermore, the establishment of this group has provided Trump with the opportunity to have his legal expenses covered by his small-scale donors, instead of personally bearing the costs.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Also Read: Donald Trump Considering Solo Presidential Campaign Without Family Due to This 'Painful' Reason

Adav Noti, senior vice president, and legal director of Campaign Legal Center told The New York Times, “I think in this particular situation, specifically because of the use of the leadership PAC to pay legal expenses and potentially other expenses that would be illegal personal use of campaign money, there’s an unusual incentive for the leadership PAC to take in more than it normally would, he can use the campaign to pay for legal bills that arise out of candidate or officeholder activity — and of course, some of the current legal matters fall into that category, and some do not, and some are in a gray area, it really depends on what matter we’re talking about.”

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Says She Resigned After Realizing Donald Trump Was 'Unfixable'

Donald Trump Vanishes From 'Fan-Favourite' Cafe After Promising To Pay For Everyone's Food