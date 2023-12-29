Donald Trump Criticizes the Director of 'Home Alone 2,' Takes Credit for Film's Success

Donald Trump recently criticized Chris Columbus, the director behind the 1992 holiday classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. He spoke against the claims that he forcefully bullied himself into the movie and asserted that his appearance significantly contributed to the film's success. Columbus, in a recent interview, spoke about the circumstances surrounding Trump's cameo, revealing that it was not initially the director's choice to include him in the movie. Instead, owing to the necessity of shooting scenes within The Plaza Hotel's lobby—a location owned by Trump at the time and pivotal to the movie's plot—Trump himself had requested to feature in the film.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, Columbus reiterated these statements. He emphasized that the team involved in the movie not only had to pay a fee for using the location but also highlighted Trump's insistence that his appearance in the movie was a must for granting access to The Plaza Hotel for filming. "So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie," Columbus continued, as reported by Deadline.

Meanwhile, according to Mediaite sources, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “30 years ago (how time flies!), Director Chris Columbus and others were begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time." He further added, "Now, however, 30 years later, Columbus put out a statement that I bullied myself into the movie. Nothing could be further from the truth."

Moving ahead, Trump added, "That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!" As detailed in the Daily Mail, Columbus clarified the necessity of filming at The Plaza, emphasizing that the ambiance was irreplaceable and unachievable within a studio setting. He noted that, many New York locations, gaining access involved a customary fee, granting permission for shooting in the desired location.

As detailed in a Newsweek report, before assuming the presidency, Trump held a prominent position as a significant figure in New York City's real estate realm. He often made notable guest appearances in iconic '90s television series and movies that prominently featured the city's landscape. These appearances ranged from a cameo alongside Samantha Jones in Season 2 of Sex and the City to a memorable encounter with Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2, solidifying his presence in the pop culture fabric of the bustling metropolis.

