Donald Trump Criticizes Prince Harry for Betraying Queen Elizabeth, "That's unforgivable”

Donald Trump announced that if he secures a second term as president this year, Prince Harry will be left all by himself. This declaration was made at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, DC, on Saturday. The statement is linked to an ongoing legal challenge regarding the Duke's visa application, as reported by Marca. Concerns about Harry's potential citizenship arose due to his admission of past illegal drug use in his memoir, which was raised by a conservative think tank. In addition to discussing Harry, the former president also addressed the Joe Biden administration during his speech at the Conference.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Trump criticized the Biden administration for being “too gracious” to Harry since his move to California with Meghan Markle in 2020. He did not hold back his words, condemning what he described as an unforgivable betrayal of Queen Elizabeth II by the couple. The duo also stepped away from their royal duties four years ago to settle in California. According to Mediaite, Trump said, “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” Trump also characterized the upcoming election as a crucial point.

He dubbed Election Day as "our new Liberation Day," hinting that Harry's immigration status might become a focal point in the campaign. Trump's address, set against a backdrop of political planning, aimed to depict a bleak image of the nation under Biden's governance while positioning himself as a leader of the change. Moreover, from Harry and Markle's headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 to their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, the couple has made numerous accusations against the Royal Family.

As per The Independent, a recently published book alleges that the late Queen Elizabeth was deeply angered by Harry and Markle's assertion that she had permitted them to name their daughter Lilibet. In 2021, the Sussexes announced the birth of their daughter and stated in a release that she was named after the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet. However, shortly after the announcement of Lilibet's name, a source from the palace disclosed that the Queen “was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet."

In the midst of this, Trump's remarks add to the ongoing controversy surrounding Harry's immigration status. Harry has acknowledged using cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his younger years. The duke said, “Cocaine didn’t do anything for him.” He added, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit contends that under US law, such a person is typically considered inadmissible for entry into the country. The duke's memoir also included several accusations against his family, including a statement alleging that his brother William physically assaulted him.