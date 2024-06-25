Donald Trump Criticizes 'Overrated' Bill Maher, Declares His Show is 'Dead'

Former President Donald Trump took aim at HBO host Maher on Saturday, describing him as 'highly overrated' and claiming his late-night talk show is effectively 'dead'. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Bill Maher, the highly overrated 'Star' of the ratings-challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS."

Trump also advised Republicans to avoid Maher and his show: "Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!" The real estate mogul's remarks came in response to an episode of Maher's show Real Time, which featured former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former Representative Adam Kinzinger.

During the show, the guests discussed Trump's criminal charges and the potential implications of a second Trump term. Cuomo and Maher agreed that the hush money case against Trump in New York should not have proceeded, arguing that it politicized the justice system and ultimately benefited Trump's campaign, as per Decider. However, Maher expressed that Trump should have been prosecuted in a 'different' case.

Maher expressed frustration, emphasizing the significance of the allegations against Trump. "If they had just heard the one about trying to overthrow the government of the United States. That’s the main thing! He tried to overthrow the government of the United States! And we’re never going to hear that," Maher stated as per The Wrap.

Cuomo also praised Kinzinger for his role in the January 6 investigation, saying, "And good for you, for January 6." For those who may not know, Kinzinger had served on the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol during his final term in Congress. Maher himself has been critical of both political parties, remarking that 'the left has changed' and their 'ideas are stupid'. He also recently predicted that President Biden was 'going to f‑‑‑ing lose' the upcoming election, potentially paving the way for a Trump victory.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up 'hush money' payments to pornstar Stormy Daniels about their extramarital affair, aiming to prevent the news from derailing his election campaign. Additionally, Trump faces accusations of inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He is also entangled in several other legal battles, including cases in Georgia, an appeal in Manhattan related to the sexual assault case involving E. Jean Carroll, a fraud case in New York, and a DOJ investigation into his removal of classified documents from the White House upon leaving office.

Last month, Maher drew attention by comparing Trump to Garfield the cat, amid speculation about the former President's ability to pay a $454 million bond for his fraud appeal in New York. Maher, addressing his audience, explained the situation surrounding the fraud case as per Daily Mail. He stated, "[Trump] is in a few trials going on, and one of them is in New York because he exaggerated his net worth, how much this property was worth." Maher concluded with a jab, "He's a fat orange p***y who hates Mondays," drawing laughter and cheers.