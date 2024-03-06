Donald Trump Compares Immigrants to 'Serial Killer' Hannibal Lecter and Adds ‘I Don’t Need Votes’

Former President Donald Trump made a range of delusional claims in a recent interview, ranging from interplanetary hate speech against immigrants to an absurd overconfidence in his victory in the presidential elections of 2024.

In a long interview at his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, Mar-a-Lago, with Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump intensified the anti-immigrant vitriol that has been a staple of his campaign speech, per Raw Story. Trump further demonized immigrants by equating their languages with that of Mars, in addition to drawing comparisons between immigrants and Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer in Silence of the Lambs.

"We don’t even have teachers of some of these languages. Who would think that? We have languages that are, like, from, from the planet Mars?" Trump said. "Nobody, nobody knows how to, you know, speak it."

While Trump was speaking, Biden-Harris HQ, the official account for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign on X, tweeted fact-checks of his fabrications as well as a selection of some of his odd claims. "Trump on immigrants: They have languages that nobody in this country speaks. The languages are from Mars," a post stated. An account slammed Trump's claim, commenting on X, "This tracks, for a man who stared directly into an eclipse." Another user engaged in some wordplay, commenting on X, "MARS-a-Lago?"

This tracks, for a man who stared directly into an eclipse. — Nostradonny  (@Nostradonny) March 5, 2024

Trump also made other ominous claims in the interview, such as him not needing any votes. "I don't need votes. We have all the votes we need," he said, months away from elections. Trump made this claim on the same day that The New York Times disclosed that a network of Trump supporters is secretly trying to register thousands of voters in critical swing states.

Targeting Democratic strongholds, the supporters have put pressure on local authorities in Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia to remove voters off the lists in large numbers. More than 100 voters were deleted from a Michigan municipality after an activist convinced officials to withdraw the votes based on a little-known state statute from the 1950s. Following a similar request, a clerk in the Detroit suburb of Waterford deleted 1,000 persons from the rolls.

When Trump does his accordion hand wave it's a tell that a big lie is coming next. — 🟦🟧Sugiebabi Be Smilin' 🚫🔫 (@Tacoma2220) March 5, 2024

Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric has also skyrocketed, per NBC News. “They’re rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums,” he said in the RSBN interview, describing migrants who enter the country unlawfully. “You know, insane asylums, that’s Silence of the Lambs stuff! Hannibal Lecter, anybody know Hannibal Lecter? We don’t want ’em in this country.”

When Trump has discussed immigration in the past, including at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month and in a speech in New Hampshire in January, he has brought up the movie and dehumanized immigrants with similar rhetoric.