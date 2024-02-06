Donald Trump Commences Fundraising as a Response to Joe Biden's 'Sick F*ck' Remark

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time in seizing upon a report alleging that President Joe Biden had referred to him as a 'sick f*ck' in private. The report, published by Politico and citing three unnamed sources, claimed that Biden had described Trump in such terms to close aides and friends.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Trump criticized US President Biden in an unusual fundraising email on Friday, alleging that the latter had used foul language to voice his dissatisfaction with the Republican front-runner and possible rival for the presidency. An email from the Trump campaign on Friday said, "BIDEN JUST CALLED ME A SICK F-WORD!" and urged supporters to 'chip in.'

The 77-year-old former president claimed in the email, "[Y]ou know he doesn't just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters." The fundraising efforts kicked off one day after it was revealed that Biden, 81, had allegedly called Trump a 'sick f–k' in remarks made to his personal advisors and close friends. Biden apparently also said, “What a f–king a–hole the guy is,” when referring to the real estate mogul. That Biden employs derogatory language when discussing the former President is 'a shame' but 'no surprise,' said a spokesperson for the Trump team.

In his fundraiser email, Trump bragged that “Biden will spit on us & call us every curse word in the dictionary” and reminded his supporters that 'Hillary Clinton calls us deplorables.' “If you stand with me now, we’ll be the ones laughing on Election Day,” he continued.

Right after we learned that Joe Biden privately calls Trump a “sick fuck,” Trump sent out a fundraising email whining about it, then posted a picture comparing his looks to Elvis Presley’s, proving beyond a reasonable doubt that he’s a sick fuck. #comedian #comedy #standupcomedy — Jim David (@thefabulousjim) February 4, 2024

The email, which has Trump's signature, instructs supporters to donate to the campaign by clicking on a big red button that says, "I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP." It then takes them to a Winred page where they could make a $3,300 donation.

My favorite thing was getting an email from Trump saying "Do you know Biden called me a sick fuck?"



OMG. I loved that so much. — Jeannie Noël🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@jeannie_noel) February 3, 2024

Trump has previously made an effort to raise money by exploiting his criminal indictments, his mugshot from Georgia, and his attempts to get removed from state primary ballots. This week's campaign filings revealed that over $50 million in money from pro-Trump political action committees was utilized to cover the 45th president's rising legal expenses over the course of the previous year.

Additionally, according to a recent poll, Biden is only 4 points behind Trump. 49% of registered voters said they would be 'more likely to vote' for Trump. 45% said they would be 'more likely to vote' for Biden, according to an SSRS-conducted CNN survey. In the same survey, 62% of respondents disagreed with 'the way' Biden is 'handling his job.' Other 38% of participants said they were satisfied. Trump's campaign is still concentrated on energizing his supporters and gaining support for his political program despite his larger legal uses.