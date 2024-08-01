Donald Trump Claims He Could Live Up to 200 Years — If Only He Gives Up One Thing Everyone Enjoys

A 200-year-old Donald Trump? The ex-president once claimed that although he is as healthy as a horse, he could live up to 200 years... if only he changed one lifestyle habit. Trump, who turned 78 years old on June 14, 2024, told the crowd at a New Hampshire rally in January this year that his mind is way sharper today, with the exception of one unhealthy lifestyle choice he keeps repeating: consuming junk food.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

The Republican nominee is as addicted to unhealthy food as most others, and his former White House physician Ronny Jackson apparently told him if he 'didn't eat so much junk food' then he'd 'be around for 200 years,' per The Independent. Although, admittedly, Trump has a penchant for diet Coke, he said he'd never felt younger than now. "I feel like I'm about 35 years old, cognitively, I'm better now than I was 20 years ago."

Trump, who's majorly an active person, is, dare we say, slightly overweight. And his wife, Melania Trump, has a big role to play in watching over his eating habits to prevent him from gaining more pounds. A source previously told Page Six that the Republican nominee has allegedly 'dropped at least 30 pounds' only by swapping food at his Mar-a-Lago buffet.

The Slovenian wife of Trump, who's been a former model, is in good shape herself. She personally looked after his food consumption as the source added, "people at the [Mar-a-Lago] club say he's eating healthier" and very less from the buffet. The insiders give full credit to Melania for this, adding, that they have not seen Trump "scarfing down ice cream sundaes or chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream on it."

Last year, in November 2023, Trump's personal physician from New Jersey, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, reported, "I am pleased to report that President Trump's overall health is excellent. Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule." It is also worth noting that he weighed 215 pounds when he surrendered in the Georgia case which is supposedly 25 pounds less compared to when he was booked for the Manhattan case.

Although anti-Trump people dismissed these claims, saying, he must have taken Ozempic, the weight loss drug quite popular in Florida, but the insiders refused he's ever turned to medication for shedding extra pounds. "It's pure speculation" that Trump is taking drugs "like Ozempic or Wegovy, which are very popular in Palm Beach, where everyone is suddenly looking thinner," the source clarified. "He does lots of sport. He looks good."

In his late seventies, the ex-commander-in-chief is all set to take back his seat in the White House in the 2024 elections. Most recently, he was shot by a loner gunman during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally and nearly escaped a potential assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. His right ear, which got injured, also seems to have healed by now.