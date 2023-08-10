Donald Trump Calls Each Indictment a “Truly Great Badge of Honor” a Day After His D.C. Arraignment

Donald Trump is making bold claims about his 'growing list of criminal charges' while delivering a speech at the annual Alabama GOP dinner in Montgomery on Friday, the 45th President of the US called each indictment a “truly great badge of honor.” “It’s not going to make any impact, because every time they file an indictment we go way up in the polls,” Trump, the Republican presidential candidate for the 2024 elections, told the crowd. “We need one more indictment to close out this election,” Trump joked while being cheered by the crowd. “One more indictment and this election is closed out, nobody has even a chance.”

Just a day before the fiery speech, Trump had pleaded 'not guilty' in Washington, DC on charges alleging he had conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election to win against Joe Biden. Trump told the Alabama Republicans that he is 'being indicted for you.' “So, thanks a lot,” he said. Going after the current President, Biden, and the “corrupt” Justice Departm,ent, he revealed that charges could have been filed against him earlier, but instead “they waited right until the middle of the election." “They waited until I became the dominant force in the polls because we’re dominating everyone, including Biden, in the polls. And then they filed them all, everyone one of them, at the same time.” He called out Biden "the most incompetent and most corrupt president in the history of the United States" - and alleged that the "radical left" would not be allowed to "rig the election of 2024".

Trump promised to "evict crooked Joe Biden" and "expel thugs and criminals from the halls of power in DC" if he is re-elected as president - "We are going to have to win some battles... our country is going to hell. They are trying to say it is illegal to question the outcomes of a bad election."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Trump during his lengthy speech called the latest case “an outrageous criminalization of political speech.” “This ridiculous indictment against us, it’s not a legal case — it’s an act of desperation by a failed and disgraced Joe Biden and his radical thugs,” he said. "The reason this is happening is simple: Joe Biden is the most incompetent and at the same time the most corrupt president in the history of the United States,” he continued. “Every time more Biden corruption is exposed his henchmen indict me because they want to knock out the bad publicity,” he said, calling it a “cover up” for the “Biden crime family.”

"I love to debate - but you know, sometimes you don't wanna be a fool. You want a smart president, you don't want a stupid president," he told the crowd. He also gave an open warning on the Truth social platform - "If You Go After Me, I’m Coming After You!" Trump was warned not to issue threats by the judge during his Thursday’s arraignment.

Despite his indictment, Trump leads the Republican list of potential presidential candidates, according to the latest polling data by FiveThirtyEight, he leads the GOP field at 53.5%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 14.3% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at 6.7%.

